Staff of a Jewellery Showroom in Kasargod Arrested over Charges of Sexually Harassment

Mangaluru: As per police reports, a complaint was received at Mangaluru East police station, Kadri, Mangaluru, where the accused had sexually harassed and had unnatural sex with the victim. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered in East PS under section 377 and 506 IPC. The accused was arrested from Kasargod and was produced before the court.

The accused: is identified as Muhammed Kunhi, age 52 years s/o Abdullah, residing at Miraj Mahal, TVS Road, Mogral Kasargod Kerala. Sources reveal that he is the relative of the owner of Sulthan Gold and Jewellery, Bendorewell, Mangaluru and works at one of their branches in Kasargod.

The police are further investigating the case.

