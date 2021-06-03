Spread the love



















Staff Orientation and Webinar at St. Aloysius Gonzaga School

“A teacher should have a larger dream and walk extra miles to help students” – says Rev. Fr Joseph Anthony D’Mello SJ

Mangaluru : Teachers’ orientation programme for the academic year 2021-22 was organized by St Aloysius Gonzaga School on 29 May 2021 through online mode. The resource person of the programme Rev. Fr. Joseph Anthony D’Mello SJ, Executive Assistant, Karnataka Jesuit Province addressed the teachers and gave a brief introduction on how Ignatian spirituality inspires us to approach crisis in our life. In his address he advised the teachers to be compassionate and work as one family to help students. He also mentioned that our goals should be God-centered and other-centered rather than self-centered.

It was followed by a Webinar on the topic ‘Socio-Emotional Wellbeing Hub’. Dr Sandra Lobo, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya (Autonomous) was the resource person. Through many creative activities, she sensitized the teachers that even online mode of teaching can be interesting and engaging. She further highlighted that we cannot control what happens to us but we can control our attitude towards what happens to us. She gave valuable insight on the importance of the socio-emotional wellbeing of teachers and students through innovative suggestions and ideas.

The Principal Rev. Fr.Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ delivered the welcome address and graced the occasion.

