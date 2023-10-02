Stakeholders Oppose Netravati Riverfront Promenade Work- Meet Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: In 2021, The Mangaluru Smart City Limited prepared a detailed project report to develop a promenade, a paved public walk with many tourism attractions, on the waterfront from the Netravati bridge, in and around the Morgan’s Gate area in the City. It all goes well, it is supposed to be the First PROMENE ( paved public walk, typically one along the seafront at a resort ) under Mangaluru Smart City Mission.

The proposed 2.1km promenade project will cost around Rs 19 crore. The Area Based Development (ABD) under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission has a 5.1km waterfront starting from the Netravati road bridge. The proposed promenade will be developed between the bridge and Bolar on a pilot basis. A biodiversity park with walkways and bridges allowing visitors to have a walkthrough experience has been proposed under the project. People can go through the entire biodiversity park and small convention centres have also been proposed. A DPR has been prepared and a tender process will commence within a week. The MSCL has reserved Rs 194 crore for the waterfront project to be taken up in a phased manner.

Many other proposals to be included under the waterfront project, including a water metre, an open theatre and a cultural centre, are in different stages of DPR preparation. We have already completed a comprehensive survey for the waterfront project, which will turn the coastal city into a major tourist destination. People may spend their leisure on the waterfront stretches where several recreational activities, waterfront gardens, parks, pedestrian-friendly walkways, bicycle tracks, boardwalks, nature parks, and adventure sports are planned. The government has land in the project area under the port and fisheries departments,

Elected representatives have been stressing the waterfront development for the coastal city for many years. Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the project needs public cooperation as it requires land acquisition. However, environmentalists, Green Warriors, and other activists have urged the concerned authorities to STOP the work on this project. Recently even the Stakeholders/Landowners in that vicinity had come forward and opposed it, I met State Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at the ‘Janatha Darshan’ programme held at Townhall, Mangaluru. The event was organized by the district administration and Zilla panchayat, aiming to address public grievances effectively.

Stakeholder Ms Sheryl Colaco/Lobo representing Lobo’s Riverview briefed the Minister about this Unscientific Project

In April 2023, NECF (Mangaluru) Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty speaking to team Mangalorean said, “Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Federation has urged the forest department to stop immediately the Netravati Waterfront Promenade work being undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) as it destroys the fragile coastal ecosystem and violates the Coastal Zone Regulation norms. Regarding this, we have sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, ecology and Environment, who is also the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA), And if the work, being undertaken in Jeppinamogaru and Thota villages, was not stopped NECF would be forced to take legal recourse”.

Proposed Plan of the Netravati Riverfront Promenade by MSCL

Works on this project were executed without any plan, sketch/eye sketch or survey on the river bank, destroying mangroves and replacing them without boulders and soil to form a road. CRZ I areas are the most sensitive ones where no development activity was permitted. Among other sensitive areas, CRZ I also includes mangroves, areas close to breeding and spawning grounds of marine life. All States have demarcated mangrove vegetative community areas as CRZ I. The CRZ I areas are the most sensitive ones where no development activity was permitted. Among other sensitive areas, CRZ I also includes mangroves, areas close to breeding and spawning grounds of marine life. All States have demarcated mangrove vegetative community areas as CRZ I”.

Stakeholders of Netravati Waterfront Promenade Development Project in their press release to the media named ” MSCL Netravathi Waterfront Promenade Development Project – Reasons why it has to be Terminated” mentions :

We the stakeholders, including tile factory owners, tenants such as boatyard builders, employers, labourers, landowners, and concerned citizens residing along the Netravathi River bank from Netravati Railway Bridge to Bolar Sea Face, wish to draw your kind to the fact that the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) Netravathi Waterfront Promenade Development Project costing Rs 64 crores has been initiated without proper adherence to the due process of law.

A lot of news articles have been published in many of the media regarding the Netravati Waterfront Promenade Development Project. Both MSCL and some elected representatives have misled the media regarding this project. It is to be noted that there are rampant instances of non-compliance with necessary regulations and guidelines, causing legitimate concerns among stakeholders/landowners. In this letter, we will share evidence and context (RTI documents) to support our claims. We aim to provide more information to enhance everyone’s understanding of the situation.

Here are the reasons why this project should be terminated.

1. South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) Compilation:

SANDRP in its article “Top Ten River Front Development Stories 2022: Destroying Rivers, Livelihoods” has made a compilation about miserable failures of 10 RiverFront Developments (RFD) projects in India citing the examples of Sabarmati Riverfront tuning into a stagnant water body, Varanasi Ganga Canal Project impacting Ganga morphology, damaging turtle sanctuary Hyderabad Musi Rejuvenation and Beautification Project etc. (https://sandrp.in/2022/06/21/river-front-development-projects-damaging-rivers-wasting-public-money/)

2. Ambitious MSCL Project:

One of the most ambitious projects of MSCL is the Netravathi Waterfront Promenade Development project. This project proposes the construction of cycle paths, walkways, outdoor gyms, cycle stands, play arenas, bird-watching areas, toilets, ticket booths, car parking areas, buggy points, pet parks, parks with seating arrangements landscaping etc. This project was supposed to be completed by June 2023.

3. The contracts for this project were supposed to be awarded by March 2022 to get the allocated funds from the Central Government. However, the contracts were awarded only in May 2022 crossing the deadline by 2 months. As of 22.06.2023, the contractors had not received the finalized sketches, plans, drawings etc. of the site to start work (Annexure 1).

4. CRZ Clearance Challenges:

Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) approval should have been secured before awarding the contracts. However, Contracts were awarded before obtaining the necessary CRZ clearances. The conditional CRZ approval was granted only in October 2022.

5. The CRZ authority has twice denied granting CRZ clearance to the Netravati Waterfront Project because of its proximity to the river (in CRZ I) and suggested re-alignment. However, MSCL provided inaccurate and misleading information to obtain the final CRZ approval (Annexure 2).



6. Ecological Sensitivity:

CRZ approval is very important as the sea is approximately 1 km away from the project area where the Netravati River mouth meets the Arabian Sea. In this context, the Netravathi bank is an ecologically sensitive area, prone to soil erosion and floods and also a breeding place for marine life, flora and fauna.

7. Non-Adherence to Recommendations:

In the technical committee meeting, the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) provided certain recommendations for the in-principle approval of the project but unfortunately, these recommendations have not been adhered to in the DPR.



8. Inconsistencies in DPR:

The final DPR with plans and sketches of the project were submitted in December 2021. The realignment of the project as per conditional CRZ approval (October 2022) was neither updated in DPR (December 2021) nor in the awarded contract (May 2022).

9. Lack of Transparency:

It is to be noted that, on the MSCL website there are no details available regarding the Detailed Project Report (DPR), sketches, Environmental Impact Assessment report, Social Impact Assessment etc. for the Netravathi bank stretch raising doubts regarding the transparency of this project. Also, at the project site there is no display board regarding the details of the project, cost estimate, contractor details and other related information.

10. Land Acquisition Challenges:

MSCL claims to have the Netravati Waterfront project only on the Portland which belongs to Port & Inland waterways, Bunder. But in reality, there is very little Port land available at many places on this 2.1 km stretch and, in some cases, there is no Port land available for this project. Private land abutting this Portland has to be acquired if this project has to be done. This raises a natural question as to how MSCL would construct cycle/walk tracks in discontinuous fragments of Portland without the acquisition of these private lands.

11. Lack of Stakeholder Communication:

To date, private landowners of the Netravati bank have not received any notification, sketches, land acquisition, notices nor any written requests for collaboration, from the Portland & Inland Waterways Department or the MSCL.

12. Incomplete Handover:

Most importantly Port & Inland Waterways have so far not officially communicated in writing the handed over /transfer of any Portland land to MSCL for the Netravati waterfront development project in writing. Being a Special Purpose Vehicle, how could MSCL start the work even on the Portland at the various locations from the Railway Bridge to the Bolar Sea face without following proper Portland transfer procedures?

13. Stakeholder Lease Payments & Validity Periods of Licensees:

The majority of the lessees/licensees have been diligently paying their Portland lease amount/license fees. with these licenses remaining valid until the 31st of March 2024.

14. Impact on Boat Building Yards:

The boat-building yards running on the stretch have obtained lakhs of rupees in loans from MSME, banks, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and other organizations. The boat-building yards require river access for their boat transportation. this project would cut off their access to the river. Also, thousands of employees working in the boatbuilding yard are dependent on this industry for their livelihood. MSCL claims that they will incorporate the walk paths and cycle tracks in between the boatyards which is not possible/practical. We should prioritize projects that create jobs and support livelihoods rather than focusing on building fancy walking and cycling tracks for city beautification (Annexure 3).

15. Stakeholder Inquiries and MSCL Responses:

The stakeholders have repeatedly sent communications to MSCL requesting for sketches, drawings, clarity on this project etc. They have also had face-to-face meetings to enquire regarding this, but have only received generic and vague responses from MSCL. MSCL authorities have been only giving oral assurances and no written communications /replies to the stakeholders to this date. (Annexure 3)

16. Commencement Without Sketches & Plans:

The work at many places has started by bulldozing premises, buildings, trees, mangroves etc. without seeking permission from the stakeholders and without any plan and sketch as mentioned in point (3).

17. Environmental Violations:

The MSCL has engaged in cutting of Mangroves and other natural vegetation along the banks of the Netravathi River without obtaining requisite permissions from forest departments. This action constituted a violation of CRZ norms and other environmental regulations. resulting in complaints by environmentalists from the National Environment Care Federation (NECF), Mangaluru, halting the project temporarily in April 2023 for CRZ violation.

18. Inadequate Stakeholder Meetings:

During Wadia Tech’s tenure as a consultant, numerous meetings were held with stakeholders until 2018. However, for the past five years, MSCL has been inactive in meeting the stakeholders concerning the Netravati Riverfront project. Only on May 31, 2023, MSCL had a meeting with stakeholders whose lands would be affected by this project. One of the reasons why the meeting was convened was because MSCL wanted to resume their work by getting support from the property owners affected by this project, which had been halted by environmentalists in April 2023.

The meeting was a fancy presentation by the Architects and engineering Consultants without addressing the issues of the property owners/stakeholders. It is disheartening to say that the MSCL lacks the basic ability to organize meetings properly by sharing agendas with stakeholders beforehand, leaving them uninformed about the discussions. Also, the minutes of the meeting were provided only after numerous reminders and requests from the stakeholders.

19. Doubts Regarding Consultants:

There are also several doubts regarding the credibility and process of awarding the ‘waterfront Promenade Development’ contract to the present Architectural Engineering consultant M/s Urban Frame Pvt Ltd.

20. Project Completion Deadline Doubts:

None of the MSCL projects in the city have been completed on time. MSCL claims the Netravathi Waterfront development project will be completed by June 2024. It’s crucial to note that June 2024 marks the deadline for Smart City Mission Projects in India. However, is 8 months sufficient for creating cycle paths, walkways, outdoor gyms, cycle stands, play arenas, bird-watching areas, toilets, ticket booths, car parking areas, buggy points, pet parks, parks with seating arrangements landscaping etc.?

21. Petitions and Appeals to Authorities:

In consideration of the concerns outlined above, we submitted a petition to Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Dakshina Kannada In-charge Minister during the Janatha Darshan Programme held on 25.09.2023. Also, we voiced our grievances with the Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on 29.06.2023 and a petition was sent to him via email regarding these issues. Additionally, we sent our mass petitions dated 27.07.2023 to The Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and 15 other Government departments requesting their intervention in this matter.

There are numerous instances where MSCL has “put the Cart before the Horse ” when executing this Netravathi Waterfront Promenade Project. Transparency and communication with the affected stakeholders are crucial to ensure a harmonious and mutually beneficial outcome for all parties involved in the Netravati Waterfront Promenade Development Project.

