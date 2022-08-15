Stakeholders Spice Up Independence Day Celebrations at Mangalore Intl Airport

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport embraced the spirit of independence in observing the 76th Independence Day in a patriotically surcharged setting. Live demonstration of the prowess of the CISF airport security group of CISF, cultural events by the airport staff, and distribution of prizes to winners of sports competitions held in connection with the event, marked a warm sunny day at the airport.

The energetic troika led by experienced Jack and comprising of Julie and Goldie, the affable sniffer dogs of CISF melted the hearts of the gathering with their astute sense of obedience, food refusal and clearing the obstacle course with dexterity and ease. Earlier, Jack, the senior in the dog squad, amazed all by handing over a flower basket to Kishore Alva, chief guest with grace and aplomb.

A simulated reflex shooting demonstration by the weapons training wing of CISF gave one a ringside view of their capabilities in dealing with adversaries under all combat conditions. The professionalism shown by the commando team in dealing with armed threats to the security hold area and neutralizing similar incursions in the city side brought down the curtains on a riveting demonstration.

The cultural programme featured dances to foot-tapping patriotic numbers. The well-synchronized moves by the dancers saw the audience cheer them with gusto. Winners of sports events – carrom, table tennis and shuttle badminton received prizes from the guests. Earlier, key vehicles integral to the airport’s functioning and security gave a drive-by demonstration on the airport premises.

