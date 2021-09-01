Spread the love



















Stalin announces Rs 2 cr for Paralympian medallist Mariyappan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday announced a Rs 2 crore award for Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won the silver medal in the High Jump at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s ‘Golden Boy’ Mariyappan has brought glory for India and Tamil Nadu, and in appreciation of his achievement, an incentive of Rs.2 crore will be given to him on behalf of the state government.

Mariyappan had earlier won the gold medal in the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

