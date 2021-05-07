Spread the love



















Stalin orders Rs 2,000 corona relief, milk price slashed



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday ordered payment of Rs 2,000 as first instalment to all ration card holders eligible to get rice as coronavirus impact relief.

The DMK party had promised in its poll manifesto payment of Rs 4,000 as relief for poor as coronavirus has affected the people.

Stalin assumed office ordered payment of Rs 2,000 as first instalment of the relief this month itself.

About 2.07 crore ration card holders will be benefited from the scheme involving an outlay of Rs 4,153.39 crore.

Similarly as a part of fulfilling the party’s poll promises Stalin also ordered:-

-Reduction of milk price by Rs 3 per litre from May 16 onwards.

-Free travel for women from Saturday onwards in ordinary state government run buses. The government will pay Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations as subsidy.

-State government to pay Covid-19 treatment costs incurred in private hospitals under Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and

-Formation of a new department to process and solve the issues petitioned by the people. Stalin had collected the petitions promising that within 100 days the issues would be solved.