Spread the love



















Stalin to hold Covid review meeting immediately after swearing-in



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin will be holding a review meeting on Covid-19 preventive measures with state District Collectors right after his swearing-in on May 7.

“The first priority of M.K. Stalin after his swearing-in as Chief Minister will be to hold a review meeting on the measures taken to prevent the pandemic, its effectiveness and how to tackle it further. The CM-designate has already held a series of meetings with Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and other officers on the issue,” a senior state government official told IANS.

Stalin has held meetings with officials regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and he had called for all the materials regarding the peak of the disease in the state, the availability of beds with oxygen facility, ICUs in hospitals, Remdesivir availability and the strength and weakness of the Public Health Department.

A detailed report on the state’s Covid-19 status will be sent to the Union government and the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought as another priority, a highly-placed source told IANS.

Talking to IANS, senior DMK leader Duraimurugan said: “The pandemic is affecting the society in all fronts and naturally it is the first priority of our government and once he is sworn-in, the new Chief Minister will take immediate steps to tackle the disease. A blueprint is already in place regarding the steps to be taken once Thiru Stalin is sworn-in as Chief Minister.”

With the Covid cases in Tamil Nadu crossing the 21,000 mark in a day and the number of deaths touching 155 per day, the government will have to take immediate measures to put a break on the pandemic.

Stalin, according to sources, will also hold an all party meeting in a couple of days after assuming office to discuss in detail on the measures to be taken to tackle the crisis.