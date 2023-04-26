Stalin to meet Prez Murmu in New Delhi on May 27

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will meet President Draupadi Murumu on Thursday in the national capital.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister is likely to take up the issue of the NEET exemption bill passed by the state Assembly and forwarded to the President. Stalin will also, according to the Chief Minister’s Office, speak about the Governor being given a specific time frame to take decisions on the bills passed by the Assembly.

He will also invite the President to inaugurate the multi-specialty hospital built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Guindy.

