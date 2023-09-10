Stalin’s attendance at G20 dinner sparks debate in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was the only Chief Minister from South India to attend the G20 dinner in New Delhi hosted by the President of India. Stalin shared pictures of his meeting with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media accounts.



This has sparked a debate with social media flooded with pro and anti comments.

While the DMK has said that it was an official meeting for administrative reasons, several people have criticized Stalin for attending the meeting as at the ground level the DMK is in a major confrontation with the BJP-ruled government at the Centre.

R. Raghunath, a Left social activist while speaking to IANS said, “The Chief Minister attending the G20 dinner was uncalled for. He should have abstained from this like the Kerala Chief Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister. The message that is given to the people of Tamil Nadu on this will not be good and the DMK will have to give a lot of explanation.”

However many supporters of Stalin are of the view that the Chief Minister has attended an international diplomatic meet and the participation was due to administrative and official reasons.

Shenthilnathan, a DMK leader from Chennai while speaking to IANS said, “The Chief Minister has attended the meeting as it is one with a lot of international participation. Tamil Nadu is a progressive state and we have to showcase our state properly.

“The Chief Minister has been the topmost critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a political level but at an administrative level he has to participate in an international meet that has a galaxy of participants, including the President of the US, Joe Biden.”

INDIA front leaders of Tamil Nadu were not responding to repeated questions by IANS regarding their response to the participation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin in the dinner meeting.

