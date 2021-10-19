Spread the love



















Stalwart Goan Given Grand Send-off

Kuwait: Jacob Fernandes, President of Colva United Centre-Kuwait, a stalwart among Goans for nearly 4 decades was given a grand send-off by the club at a function held in Salmiya on 15th October 2021.

Members of the club showed their affection towards Jacob with the cutting of a specially prepared cake in honour of their leader.

The function was attended by a number of distinguished guests from various circles.

Famous Goan personality and president of Goan Cultural Centre Shri Carmo Santos was one of the guests in attendance among a host of other Goan personalities who wished Jacob well.

Prominent figures present at the function included CRC Chinchinim President Bosco Leitao, Agnelo D’Costa, Rabin Gonsalves, Lloyd D’Souza, Gasper Crasto, etc.

Shri Santos highlighted Jacob’s reputation and popularity among the community, especially his outstanding works among Colva Goans.

Later, a traditional memento was presented to Jacob by Carmo Santos & team on behalf of the Goan Cultural Centre and the community of Kuwait.

EMOTIONS SPEAK

Speaking on the occasion, accompanied by his wife Anna, an emotional Jacob thanked his family and friends for being part of his great journey at the farewell party.

“Kuwait will always remain close to my heart forever because my 3 generations lived and worked here, providing us our bread and butter,” stated Jacob.

The afternoon was made lively by legendary musician Soccor de Mello who played some evergreen hits along with his son Fredrico on keyboards, Johny Fernandes on lead guitar, Eduardo Dias on drums, and Romeo Braganza, crooning.

Jacob too sang a song on guitar which he said he had well-rehearsed for the occasion.

Tiatrist Agnelo Fernandes from Shiroda sang a specially composed song on Jacob and his achievements.

DJ Mario was in attendance as well while Kuwait’s super-best comperes Merwyn Pereira & Remy D’Souza hosted the event.

ABOUT JACOB FERNANDES

Born to Joao Lawrence Fernandes, proprietor of popular Goan Tailors in Kuwait & Isabela Carvalho popularly known as Brigita, Jacob started his first standard at Monte de Guirim and finished SSC at Guardian Angel, Sanvordem.

He completed his graduation in Commerce through Shree Damodar College which was at Borda, Margao those days. Later he did some advanced courses in Bombay before heading to Kuwait.

Hailing from the scenic Padreguelm ward in Colva, Jacob spent much of his life in Kuwait ever since landing in the oil-rich nation in 1982. It was Jacob’s father who brought him to greener pastures.

Jacob’s sisters Eugenia, Joana, Jacklin, and brother Johnny all lived and worked in Kuwait.

At a young age, Jacob got married to Parra-born Anna Fernandes in Kuwait in 1987 and has 3 sons named Aaron Jonathan and Arnold presently working in the UK. Jacob will join them with his wife on 21st October 2021.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

It has been a long journey of 39 years in his profession for the gem-of-a-man – working as a banker.

Jacob first joined the Bank of Kuwait and the Middle East (BKME) and retired from the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) as Manager.

During his career, Jacob helped groom young Kuwaitis to grow up to top-level positions such as GMs, DGMs, and CEOs.

SOCIAL LIFE

Jacob has led Colva United Club as its President ever since he was elected to the committee in 2009~10 after another great Colvenkar Shri Alexander Fernandes left Kuwait for good.

Like his predecessor, Jacob has been a man of principles, he has always contributed valuably towards the community and has been an active promoter of Goan causes including the promotion of Konkani language, art, and drama.

During Jacob’s tenure as president, he ensured the celebration of Infant Jesus Feast (Colva Fama) in Kuwait followed by the annual Colva Nite, the proceeds of which were sent to the needy back home.

A number of Colva Goans have supported the cause while keeping Colva flag flying high in Kuwait.

Jacob Fernandes will surely leave behind a legacy of a true Goan who lived his life with discipline and example.

The Goan Community in Kuwait sends respect and well wishes to Jacob for the new chapter in his life. May the stalwart Goan have a joyful life full of exciting moments.

News by Gasper Crasto; Photo Courtesy: Rivon Gomes

