Stand Up Against Unjustice & Uphold the Dignity of Fr Stan- Join the Zoom Meet

Mangaluru: The dead cannot cry for justice, the living cannot remain silent. Do you want to know the events that led to the ultimate death of Fr Stan Swamy, A Jesuit Priest, tribal rights activist? Register for a session with Rev Fr (Dr) Joe Xavier, a close friend of Fr Stan swamy, a Human rights Activist, currently the Director of Indian Social Institute, Bangalore followed by a discussion on UAPA with MsStand Poorna, a young Advocate and Activist from Bangalore. Let’s debate and stand up for Justice. Organised by the Department of Psychology, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

When: 21 July2021 at 11:00 AM Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckdO-gqD4qGNzl2fTZDGqjHj6QAGn72RpT

Submitted by : Dr Shalini Aiyappa, HOD Psychology-St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

