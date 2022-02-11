Stand up for Dignity, Fraternity, Justice & Plurality in Ktaka: Resist Hate-A Call from Bahutva Karnataka

Stand up for Dignity, Fraternity, Justice & Plurality in Karnataka-Resist Hate ! Bahutva Karnataka calls EVERYONE IRRESPECTIVE OF CASTE, CREED & RELIGION to stand together to demand justice, dignity and our deep rooted sense of fraternity in this beautiful, diverse state. A Candlelight Vigil will be held onSaturday, 12th February Time: 5:30- 7:30pm at Maurya Circle, Bengaluru

Karnataka has experienced a shocking surge in hate speech, hate crimes and mob violence over the past few months. These attacks have been mainly targeted at Muslim and Christian communities. Educational institutions have, unfortunately, become the latest centres of violence, with Muslim women’s right to observe their religious practice of wearing a hijab suddenly facing violent opposition. These events are tearing apart the multicultural and syncretic fabric of Karnataka. Sangh Parivar leaders have been caught on camera distributing saffron shawls and telling students not to worry about what the authorities will say and to wear saffron shawls, thus leading to disturbances. It is clear that there is an attempt being made by Sangh Parivar to radicalize poor youth from Dalit, Bahujan communities who attend Government colleges.

These youth who have historically been denied education are now being radicalized and are being used by the Sangh to spread their communal poison. The result of the Sangh Parivars actions will result in the jeopardizing of the future of Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi and Minority communities. Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive groups and individuals committed to a plural and just society, has organised visits to some of the places where communal violence took place, to document the events. These visits and the fact-finding have revealed that the perpetrators of violence are members of Hindutva organisations such as Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Sriram Sene and Sri Ram Sene Hindustan, which are known to have allegiance with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In many cases, Hindutva groups have interfered in love relationships and friendships, and attempted to enforce social segregation.



The statewide incidents of students wearing saffron shawls and saffron turbans in colleges appears coordinated, with evidence emerging of Hindutva organisations coaching, exhorting and even threatening youth. Some media outlets and observers are trying to frame the current situation as a conflict between Muslim women wearing hijabs and Hindus sporting saffron shawls. Others have argued for ‘uniformity’, calling the hijab a barrier to establishing a uniform attire for students. Yet others consider the hijab a symbol of patriarchy that oppresses Muslim women. Such formulations ignore context, obfuscate reality and seek to undermine autonomy. Many Muslim women have historically worn a hijab, which is within their right to peacefully interpret and practice Islam.

It is similar to a Hindu man with a red tilak or a naama, a Hindu woman wearing a bindi, or a Sikh man sporting a turban. The right to non-violently practice one’s religion is a constitutional guarantee. However, saffron shawls and saffron turbans seem to have been used here only to provoke Muslims. Further, Hindu religious customs, such as poojas, are widely practised in government institutions, including public schools and colleges, and portraits of Hindu deities are commonplace. Therefore, the argument that religion has no place in schools or colleges is specious and one-sided. An attitude of intolerance and violence is at odds with any faith’s tenets. Finally, patriarchy affects women of all religions, observant or not; a single piece of cloth does not establish oppression.

The young students in Kundapura, Muskan (the student heckled in Mandya) and other women facing hate have clearly demonstrated their agency and courage. The college staff and many non-Muslim students who have stood by the students under attack have shown empathy and courage, and deserve praise. In contrast, the continued silence of the state government in each of the incidents leading to the violence observed on February 8, 2022 across many colleges in Karnataka implies that they tacitly sanction such violent acts. It emboldens the rowdy members of the Sangh Parivar to violate the country’s laws with utter impunity and points to a total collapse of accountability of the State machinery to protect fundamental rights of citizens. At this time, when the right to education of women is under attack, we invoke the memory of the pioneering educators Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh. Bahutva Karnataka calls all of us to stand together to demand justice, dignity and our deep rooted sense of fraternity in this beautiful, diverse state.

OUR DEMANDS :

1 ) Restore the rightful place of all enrolled students in their classrooms without discrimination and as per the constitution, while ensuring protection to muslim students who have been particularly targeted in the recent hate campaigns end ensuring their right to education

2. Withdraw the Government Order dated 5th February 2022 bearing No. 14 SHH 2022 Bengaluru and ensure that the right of education of the Muslim students is protected.

3. The government should take strictest action against those who are filling the minds of Dalit Bahujan Adivasi youth with hate and spoiling their future. An enquiry must be conducted by the Social Welfare department into the same.

4. Ensure the immediate stoppage of the spread of communal hatred in campuses of educational institutions and take active steps to ensure that Guidelines on Communal Harmony, 2008″ issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

5. Register an FIR if it has not already been done and issue directions to the police to initiate criminal action against all elected representatives making hate speeches immediately, FIR under Section 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and ensure their arrests as mandated by the law;

6. Identify the communal elements that are complicit in manufacturing and sustaining the ongoing communal confrontations in the state and immediately register FIRs under Section 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and ensure their arrests as mandated by the law;

7. Take all other steps that are required to restore and maintain peace and tranquility in the state of Karnataka.

