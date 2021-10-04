Start Function In Time-Don’t Make ‘People’ Wait for ‘VIP’s’, Especially ‘Politicians’?

Spread the love



















Coming LATE to functions/events has been a trend here for the Chief Guests, especially the ‘NETAS’ (POLITICIANS) -who go by Indian Standard Time or Indian Stretchable Time (IST) ? and for them, It’s Like: ‘Oh, It’s Ok If We’re An Hour Late’! The Inviter and Invitees will wait? Why even bother to invite these chief guests who can’t arrive in Time. And the bad part is that about 90% of the events that take place in and around Mangaluru, the politicians are the chief guests/Guests of honor- and 99% of the time they are late for the occasion. We all have experienced it in the past, and are experiencing it even now. The latest incident is the inauguration of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” organized by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) on Sunday, 3 October 2021, and the programme which was supposed to start at 8 am began at 8.45 am, making the young kids and youth suffer in the sun, who had gathered to take part in the ‘CYCLE RALLY’.

Mangaluru: Being late and delaying stuff has been part of growing up for all of us here in Mangaluru, as well as India. Seriously, it is disheartening to see many Indians regardless of education, caste, creed and other exceptions are always delaying things. The irony is that we are very consistent throughout every sector in being late and procrastinating things and more often than not being proud of it. A time sustained joke “Indian Standard Time” is what we all grew up with. For years and years , we have heard, laughed and repeated the humor behind the words ” India Standard Time”.

Let’s call it ‘IST’ here. We accept it as a matter of fact and do not seem to feel embarrassed about it. For us punctuality is such a harsh term, we restrict it only to schools and the army. Rest of the outings and appointments are run along IST. Each and every Indian has observed and commented, “Oh these Indians! They are always late “. Almost each and every Indian has maintained the features of the cultural trait IST, regardless of how busy their life is, how well travelled they are or to which part of the world they have migrated. Yet, when it is time to ridicule we have the propensity to refer to Indians as “they”. How smart ?

LOOK AT THE NAMES ON THE INVITATION & TIME……

……..AND LOOK HOW MANY VIP’s SHOWED UP FOR THE FUNCTION?

Freedom a Precious Gift of Our Freedom Fighters! MSCL Celebrates this ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Oh yes! Politicians-All of us criticize them. And why not, after all they set an example for us. They are the one who keep a congregation of hundreds or thousands of people having to just wait before their dramatic arrival – the terminology here in the word ‘time’ is an abstract form. It is never interpreted as punctuality. Whether it’s showing up at a function in time or implementing the promises in manifesto or setting up infrastructure in rural India delays are ubiquitous. The vicious cycle of babudom and the time taken in transferring files from one department to another has time and again proved to be detrimental for our country.

At the kick off of Cycle Race as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, which was suppose to be at 8 am was delayed by 45 minutes, and the reason, the MSCL organizers had to wait for the politicians- who didn’t even show up after making the young cyclists suffer in the hot morning weather-which also irked their parents, who had assembles at the spot ( near A B Shetty Circle/Nehru Maidan) as early as 7 am. Even though the parents were getting restless and making requests with the organizers to start the programme, they were reluctant to do so. And finally, the function started at 8.45 am, even though Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra was on time at 8 am.

LOOK AT THE VIP’s NAMES ON THE INVITATION FOR THE ‘WORLD TOURISM DAY’ PROGRAMME

ONLY THREE VIP’s ON THE DAIS WHEN PROGRAMME STARTED AT 11.30 am…

…AND FEW MORE VIP’s SHOWED UP AT 12 NOON??

With Theme ‘Tourism For Inclusive Growth’ the ‘World Tourism Day’ Launched in City

Similarly was the case, few days ago when the district administration had organized the ‘World Tourism Day’ on 29 September, even though the invitation showed over twenty VIP’s including politicians as dignitaries for the vent, suppose to start at 11 am, but was delayed by an hour, since our beloved netas never showed up-other than 5-6 guests seated on the dais to carry on with the programme. Is this how these VIP’s keep their time and commitment? Do they even care about the invitees assembled in time for the function? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Everyone in the audience was losing patience, they were grumbling, cursing and what not, for making them wait. One thing I don’t understand is that our netas follow most of the Western styles/habits, but why can’t they follow a strict time schedule? It’s not just MP Nalin Kateel or MLA Vedavyas Kamath, I am talking about every politician, irrespective of which party they belong to, from ministers, MPs to MLAs-they all show up late. Is there any solution for this- only Indian Scientists have to find one?

Reaching late at an event was a habit we grew up with. We just accepted the events to start late – wedding parties or just any get together did not have the constraints of time as we see today. It was an accepted fact that none of us complained about. It was a casual joke we laughed with insouciance as a ‘time pass story’. So, why am I writing this article about it ? Because the casual joke of Indian Standard Time is always not funny and following the saying, ” Better late than never” is not funny either.

As a journo covering many events over the years, where the presence of our Netas is involved, every such event has started late, to be frank. So why even bother to have these politicians invited who can’t keep their time? Doesn’t make any sense to me. I have also noticed many a times these politicians come late for the function, and then they want to give their speech, so that they can leave early- and one great example was former MLA Moideen Bava, who is always late, no matter what- he comes late, speaks to the audience in a hurry, and exits the venue. This messes up the whole agenda of the event. But I liked this guy for his “Binaca Smile” and his friendly nature- but sincerely didn’t like his “Coming Late” policy?

Have you noticed- even the TV programs on Indian channels do not seem to start in time. It is this kind of stretch that compels the need to improve. We need to mend our habits now. It is time to correct our drawbacks. We all grew alike with this habit. A very wrong habit indeed! Nobody should be wasting hours on waiting time. We need to inculcate a practical approach to repair it. It sure is possible. Do we all know that, we reached our school on time and even got punished for being late. We were disciplined into that. I bet our politicians had learned when they were too school children to keep time. Why do we slide off from the strict convent or Jesuit institutions habit when it comes to social events now?

It’s time that VIP’s, including politicians add punctuality to Indian Standard Time – they need to specify time to be a little more punctual. Respect for time should be their idea of Indian Standard Time (IST). Growing up in India, it’s not uber-cool to be late! And this is a message especially to our Netas?

Like this: Like Loading...