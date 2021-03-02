Spread the love



















Start of MSCL Works Again Delayed till High Court Case Hearing Date on Fri or Sat?

Mangaluru: Once again with the postponement of case hearing date in High Court which was set for 1 March and now rescheduled either on Friday or Saturday (this weekend) all the Development works under Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) will not start under a decision is taken by the judges this weekend. This means, all the businesses and shop owners will have to suffer the losses again with the delay.

Following a PIL filed by the legal services authority, the MSCL had agreed to stop all its developmental works till the norms under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules-2016 were adhered to. The PIL claimed that construction debris from the SCP work sites were being dumped at the Pacchanady landfill where garbage had slid down during the monsoon in 2019, and had caused extensive loss to several houses and properties. The debris was also dumped in various other places in the City, which was also objected to. MSCL Blunder-Businesses Suffer! Start Of MSCL Works Delayed Until Next Week

Following this, the High Court had directed the National Environmental Research Institute (NEERI) to study the project works, and asked the district legal services authority to monitor the distribution of compensation to families in the garbage slide tragedy. Meanwhile, the Court asked MSCL to submit an undertaking , before resuming the works. MSCL was expected to submit the same on Monday, 1 March, but unfortunately, it was postponed until this weekend by the HC.

The MSCL had informed the High Court on 23 December 2020 that they will not resume the work till the rules are adhered to strictly. Soon after this, all the pending MSCL works that were stopped will start again like development of roads, drainage and other projects. As a result, people and shop owners in those work areas have felt the brunt and are facing hardships and alos losses. They have been blaming MSCL for its failure to comply with the rules related to the disposal of construction debris during the ongoing work.