Start Your Journey to Good Health the Natural & Ayurvedic Way at TAPOVAN Health & Wellness Clinic in City

Mangaluru: Take a deep look into your lifestyle and how it could be the cause of lifestyle disorders. Start your journey to good health the Natural & Ayurvedic Way. You can now visit the newly opened ‘TAPOVAN’ Health & Wellness Centre, located opposite to Hotel Woodlands/Near to Hotel Goldfinch, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangaluru on Monday, 30 August 2021. Professional and experienced doctors at this clinic will analyze the causes of the lifestyle diseases and suggest easy and simple lifestyle changes, which will lead to good health and wellness.

TAPOVAN Health & Wellness Clinic was inaugurated by Angara S-the District Minister-in-Charge of DK, and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department, Govt of Karnataka, joined by MLA Mangaluru South Constituency D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty along with partners of TAPOVAN Health and Wellness Clinic, namely Dr Harsha H N (BAMS, MS)- Chief of Medical Services at Octaplus Medicare Solutions, Mangaluru and Dr Devikripa Rai ( BNYS) -Chief Naturopathy and Yogic Services at Octaplus Medicare solutions, Mangaluru, Dr Sachidanand Rai- Managing Director of Octaplus Medicare solutions Pvt Ltd; and Staff of Octaplus Medicare Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Dr HARSHA H N and Dr DEVIKRIPA RAI ( Managing Partners of TAPOVAN Health & Wellness Clinic)

In his inaugural address, Minister Angara S said, “This is indeed a unique Health and Wellness Clinic which will surely benefit the people to a great extent and change their lifestyle for good health and wellness. In the process, our cultural norms, daily lifestyles, and nutritional habits have changed significantly too, but our underlying biology has not changed much. Our biology could not adapt to these rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental conditions and we continue to force it on our biological system. The Result? Diabetes, Obesity, Hypertension, Cancers and a gamut of other lifestyle-induced diseases are now becoming more common than ever. Very few people practice the healthiest behaviour for having a life of sustained wellness because when age is on our side and we are healthy, we really do not bother about health and well being, we fail to recognize its value. As they say “Health is the crown on a healthy person which only an ill person can see and appreciate”. I am sure the TAPOVAN Health and Wellness Clinic will surely make a difference in peoples’ lifestyles and health conditions. I wish Dr Harsha H N and Dr Devikripa Rai all success in their venture”.

Apart from Dr Harsha H N and other doctors who will be on duty during morning and afternoon hours, in the evening from 5 pm-7 pm Prof Dr Zenica D’souza MD, an Ayurvedic Physician having 20 years of experience in Ayurvedic/Panchakarma, will be handling Neurological Cases, Locomotor, Skin Related Cases, Respiration related problems, among other health-related cases.

Evidence-based Stress Assessment Program and Management using Traditional Healing Methods of Naturopathy Treatments like Acupuncture, Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation are provided at TAPOVAN Health & Wellness Clinic. Apart from it, the other Facilities at this Clinic are :

1) Ayurveda- Consultation, Panchakarma, Pharmacy

2) Yoga, Pranayama, Acupuncture and Naturopathy treatment

3) Stress Assessment and Management

4) Rejuvenation and Detoxification Treatment

HRV STRESS ASSESSMENT TEST AND BIOFEEDBACK SESSIONS are also

The WHO identifies STRESS as one of the major causes of chronic lifestyle disorders. Managing stress can have a positive impact on both mind and body, and also profoundly influences the body’s healing mechanisms. A unique stress assessment test using HRV equips us to measure our baseline stress levels and provide personalized stress management solutions.

YOGA

It is a traditional practice from ancient Indian culture and is considered to be the science of holistic living.

PRANAYAMA/ BREATH REGULATION

Pranayama/Breath Regulation is an essential component of Yoga, which is said to influence the physiological systems Pranayama is the practice of breath regulation. It’s a main component of yoga, an exercise for physical and mental wellness. In Sanskrit, “prana” means life energy and “Yama” means control. The practice of pranayama involves breathing exercises and patterns. You purposely inhale, exhale, and hold your breath in a specific sequence. Pranayama is the ancient practice of controlling your breath. You control the timing, duration, and frequency of every breath and hold. The goal of pranayama is to connect your body and mind. It also supplies your body with oxygen while removing toxins. This is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. Pranayama has benefits of its own. These advantages are due to the therapeutic effects of breathing exercises and mindfulness.

The benefits of pranayama have been extensively researched. According to scientific studies, pranayama may benefit your health in a variety of different ways, like : Decreases Stress; Improves Sleep Quality; Increases Mindfulness; Reduces High Blood Pressure; Improves Lung Function, and Enhances Cognitive Performance; Reduces Cigarette Cravings. The bottom line is that Pranayama, or breath control, is a main component of yoga. It’s frequently practised with yoga postures and meditation. The goal of pranayama is to strengthen the connection between your body and mind, and it can promote relaxation and mindfulness. It’s also proven to support multiple aspects of physical health, including lung function, blood pressure, and brain function.

MEDITATION

Research has confirmed a myriad of health benefits associated with the practice of meditation which originated in the ancient Vedic times of India. During the process of meditation, accumulated stresses are removed, energy is increased, and health is positively affected overall.

ACUPUNCTURE

Acupuncture forms an important part of traditional Chinese medicine. It focuses on resolving energy imbalances within the body to promote healing.

This relaxing, painless procedure produces a therapeutic response to relieve pain, calm stress, and normalize body functions relying on the body’s own ability to heal itself.

SWEDISH MASSAGE/THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE

This popular therapeutic massage can be customized to relax aching muscles, help increase circulation & reduce fatigue.

AROMA HOT STONE MASSAGE

From its origins in Native American medicine, this modern-day version uses warm stones to relax the muscles allowing massage therapists to work more effectively. This relaxing massage will soothe muscles, release tension and massage away all worries.

TAPOVAN Health & Wellness Clinic features Customized Packages according to the individual needs, like

– Wellness Membership package

– Stress management package

– Rejuvenation package

– Weight management package

VISIT

TAPOVAN HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC

Opposite Hotel Woodlands/Near Hotel Goldfinch

Bunts Hostel Road

Mangaluru

OPEN 9 am -7 pm

Phone: 9632954041

