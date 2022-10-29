Starting 1 November KSRTC to Introduce Bus Service to Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: As Rajesh Shetty, KSRTC’s divisional controller in the Mangaluru division who spoke to Team Mangalorean said, “Technical issues related to the route permits from the state road transport authority had delayed the launch of air-conditioned low-floor Volvo bus services to Mangaluru International Airport from various destinations in Dakshina Kannada. Permissions required to commence the bus services were pending due to permit regulations. The existing rules do allow granting permits for new bus services from the city. However, the RTC has finally found a solution to it, and the First bus from Mangaluru to Mangaluru International Airport will be flagged off by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, along with MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, Umanath Kotain, among others at 11 am on Rajyotsava Day,1 November 2022 “

Shetty further said, “Actually the service was supposed to start on 27 October, but was delayed due to certain reasons. A few years ago, KSRTC operated a bus service to MIA from Mangaluru central railway station and it was stopped later. The same permit has been renewed now and used for the upcoming route. While a previous plan to start the bus service from Kinnigoli to MIA stands shelved, the KSRTC will now operate a new service on the Manipal-Udupi-Kuloor-MIA route. The permit for the Manipal-Mangaluru route is ready and a few changes in permits were made to divert buses from Kuloor to MIA. A new permit is sought to start service from Ullal to MIA”.

“The KSRTC Mangaluru division has already received four low-floor air-conditioned Volvo buses from Mysuru. Negotiations with the airport authorities to facilitate free parking for the buses plying to MIA are on. The airport authorities have also provided flight arrival and departure timings to the KSRTC division. From Mangaluru railway station, the bus will depart for the international airport at 6.30 am, 8.45 am, 11.10 am, 3 pm, 5.15 pm and 7.30 pm. From the airport to the railway station the bus services will depart at 7.40 am, 10 am, 12.20 pm, 4.05 pm, 6.25 pm and 8.45 pm. The bus from the railway station will go through Light House Hill Road, Jyoti circle, Bunts Hostel Road, Lalbagh, Kuntikan and Kavoor. The ticket is priced at Rs 100 per person” added Shetty.

Rajesh added ” And from Manipal, the bus services to Mangaluru international airport will depart at 7.15 am, 8.45 am and 5.15 pm. From the international airport at Mangaluru to Manipal, the buses will leave at 10.45 am, 12.30 pm and 9.15 pm. The ticket price is Rs 300 per person. Years ago, there was a Volvo bus service from Mangaluru to Manipal. However, due to the low turnout of passengers, the service was stopped. Now we will have two trips on this route. From Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand to Manipal, the bus will leave at 7 am and return from Manipal to Mangaluru at 1.15 pm”.

