State BJP’s ‘Janasevaka Samavesha’ to be Hosted in Mangaluru on 11 January

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at BJP Office, Kodialbail, Mangaluru former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said that Karnataka State BJP will hold a three-day ‘Janasevaka Samavesha’ from January 11 to 13 all over the state. “We have formed about five teams to handle this state-level convention, and these five teams will cover six districts each from January 11 to 13. On 11 January, chief minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the convention at Mysuru along with state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel” added Capt Karnik.



He further said “The team led by minister of Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa will visit Madikeri and Dakshina Kannada on January 11, followed by Udupi and Uttar Kannada on 12 January, and then in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru on 13 January. BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, State General Secretary N Ravikumar, Raitha Morcha State President Eranna Kadadi and BJP State Vice-President Aravind Limbavali, will all accompany Eshwarappa at the conventions”.

“We are overwhelmed that BJP scored a big victory in the recent gram panchayat elections which gained 20,541 more seats compared to previous Panchayat elections. Therefore, we need to work hard and carry forward the same results in the forthcoming Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections and also work with representatives to get them prepared for the forthcoming elections. And this will be the main objective behind the ‘Janasevaka Samavesha’ convention. During the convention, the BJP candidates who won with a great margin of votes are going to be felicitated”.

MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, BJPleader Jagadeesh Shenava, among others were present on the dais during the press meet.