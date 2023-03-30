State Enforces Model Code of Conduct-So Far Items Worth nearly Rs 58 crore Seized

Mangaluru: A total of 1,985 FIRs have been filed against those trying to influence voters with various items such as cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals and freebies such as cookers and sarees from March 9 till March 27

With the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect. Measures are being put in place to ensure it is not violated by political parties, candidates, bureaucrats and others, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena during a press meet on Wednesday, March 29

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena

With money power being flagged as a major challenge in Karnataka, the CEO told a media conference that 2,040 flying squads, 2,605 static surveillance teams, 266 video viewing teams, 631 video surveillance teams and 225 accounting teams have been put in place. Of the total 942 checkposts, 171 have been set up at inter-state borders to track the movement and distribution of goods and monetary transactions to ensure inducement-free elections.

