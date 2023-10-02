State Forest Dept DK Assistant Conservator of Forests P Sridhar Wins CM’s Medal



Mangaluru: Two officers and a beat forester from the state forest department, Dakshina Kannada district, were honoured with medals at the chief minister medal investiture ceremony organised by Karnataka forest department at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. ACF P Sridhar, deputy RFO Santosh Shivappa Dhammasoor and beat forester Rajuchandra received the award from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of forest minister Eshwar Khandre. Santosh Shivappa Dhammasoor, currently serving as the deputy range forest officer in the Subrahmanya range,

Medal for forest protection, development P Sridhar, assistant conservator of forests, Mangaluru subdivision, was honoured with the CM’s medal in recognition of his contributions in the field of forest protection and development. The government’s decision to confer this medal was influenced by several achievements, most notably his leadership in a large-scale tree plantation programme during his tenure as the range forest officer in the Mangaluru range.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Sridhar said, “I am deeply honoured that my efforts in 2021 have been acknowledged. Collaborating with corporate entities like OMPL, MRPL, and others, we utilized CSR funds to launch an ambitious tree plantation campaign. We undertook extensive plantation efforts in the Tannirbhavi area, covering vast acres of land. Additionally, we identified various strategic locations, including the area leading to the MSEZ, and initiated tree planting in numerous educational and industrial campuses.”

Sridhar was also considered for the award for playing a pivotal role in curbing illegal transportation activities during his tenure as the range forest officer in the Puttur range. A total of 67 vehicles engaged in illegal activities were seized between 2012 and 2015, and the government has successfully confiscated 33 of these vehicles, along with the items found within them, he said.

TEAM MANGALOREAN extends heartiest CONGRATULATIONS to P SRIDHAR for being conferred with this prestigious Chief Minister’s Medal.

Like this: Like Loading...