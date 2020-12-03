Spread the love



















State Government will Surely bring Law against ‘Love Jihad’ – Home Minister Basavraj Bommai

Udupi: There are no different opinions between the leaders and ministers in the BJP, and the Karnataka State government is soon going to bring a law against Love Jihad. The law will be passed in the next session of the assembly said state home minister and Udupi district minister in-charge Basavraj Bommai.

While speaking to media persons at Manipal on December 3, Minister Basavraj Bommai said, “The Allahabad court has given the judgement about ‘Love Jihad’ and the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Governments are planning to bring law. ‘Love Jihad’ has been there for some time now. Calling it as a ‘social evil’, the state government has been thinking about a law to defeat it”.

The Minister further said, “We are looking into what steps they (UP, Haryana and MP) are going to take. We are also going to consult our law experts. Based on their decision, we will also like to have some protection against the allurement of youngsters into love jihad and then into conversion”.

Replying in regard to the Karnataka Bandh on December 5 by Kannada Organizations Bommai said, “There is no Bandh in Karnataka on December 5. There is an order by the Supreme Court not to hold bandhs. If anyone holds a bandh, they will be violating the court order. I have along with the CM, requested not to hold any bandh.

Responding on imposing the Night curfew in the state Bommai said, “No discussion has taken place about the night curfew in the state. The state government has requested people not to gather in large numbers. We will take a decision about the new-year celebrations in two to three days”.