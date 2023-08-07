State Govt Hands over Udupi College Restroom Filming Case to CID

Udupi: The Karnataka State Government decided to hand over the Udupi Netrajyoti Paramedical College video case investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

An incident at a private paramedical college in Udupi has escalated into a communal dispute after three Muslim students were suspended for allegedly recording a prank video of a Hindu student in the restroom. The incident sparked widespread controversy nationwide, leading to public outcry and demand for a thorough investigation.

Initially, a week after the incident, the Malpe police registered a suo-moto case and began conducting an inquiry. However, in response to protests and demands for a high-level investigation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Sangh Parivar, the investigating officer was replaced with Kundapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Belliyappa.

On August 7, the state government transferred the case to the CID for further examination. The CID police team is set to arrive in Udupi on Tuesday, August 8. It will meet the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the investigating officer to collect all relevant documents and evidence.

