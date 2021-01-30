Spread the love



















State Govt Pilot Project ‘Jilladikarigale Hallige Nadeyiri’ gets Good Response

Udupi: Under the state government’s pilot project, ‘Jilladikarigale Hallige Nadeyiri’ (DCs go to Villages), Nelcharu and Nalkuru villages in Brahmavar taluk received good response on January 30.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha and revenue officials visited the villages and put their best feet forward to address issues that people in the remote forested area had. A total of 147 applications addressed on the spot held a mirror to the day’s proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, DC G Jagadeesha said, “This exercise aims to ensure that the administration is aware of the grassroots issues and resolve the same at this event or refer it to the competent authority. While the event per se will focus on department issues, also address issues that people have with other government departments. The district administration will submit a report to the government on this pilot project’s experience as directed by the Revenue minister R Ashoka. These inputs will help the government formulate clear guidelines on how this monthly affair has to be implemented in other districts from next month”.

DC G Jagadeesha also said, “Every issue that can be addressed at the level of deputy commissioner will be solved on the spot, and the ones that require policy interventions will be sent to the government. This is an attempt to instil confidence in the administration while the exercise will be held in all districts on the third Saturday of each month, the pilot project initiated by the direction of the chief minister and Revenue minister saw the district administration literally bring the administration to the doorsteps of Nalkuru residents”.

Pratap Hegde, chairman, standing committee, health and education, Udupi ZP, Sadashiv Prabhu Additional DC, K Raju Assistant commissioner Kundapur, PDOs, panchayat administrative officers and Revenue officials were also present.




