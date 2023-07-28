State govt. should take Udupi voyeurism incident seriously: Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on July 28 that the State government should take the voyeurism incident, which took place at a paramedical college in Udupi last week, seriously as some women students of the college told the officials and elected representatives that such incidents did take place in the same college earlier.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday evening, Karandlaje said that some students had narrated to her, the Udupi MLA, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police the happenings at the college. Of them, some have stated that such voyeurism incidents have been taking place in the college for a year. Hence, the government should conduct a thorough investigation by taking the incident seriously.

She said that the guilty should be severely punished and their mobile phones should be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. She said that some female students have stated that some boys were visiting the college during lunch hour. Hence, old CCTV footage should also be examined.

Karandlaje also said that if any female students in any other colleges in the State are facing such issues, they can inform the Minister.

