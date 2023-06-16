State Govt Trying to Create Fear by Forming Anti-Communal Wing – Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna alleged that the state government is trying to create fear among the people of the coastal district by forming the Anti-Communal Wing.

Speaking at a press meeting held at his office on June 16, MLA Yashpal Suvarna said that the government formed the wing by keeping Mangaluru in mind. The Coastal District is known for its Temples, tourist spots and Educational institutions.

Everyday, thousands of devotees visit various religious centres in the coastal districts. There are about 10-12 engineering and medical colleges in Mangalore. If the state government establishes such a wing, parents will be scared to send their children for studies.

In Dakshina Kannada, there is a lot of opportunity for development and the Siddaramaiah government has set it aside by appeasing a single community. Congress leaders and the SDPI organization did not support when the previous BJP government planned to set up an NIA unit in Mangalore. Unfortunately, SDPI was the first organization to welcome starting the anti-communal wing in Mangaluru. SDPI showed its true colour by welcoming the state government’s move. SDPI and Congress are two sides of the same coin. The Congress party came from the back door and joined hands with SDPI, alleged Suvarna.

Like this: Like Loading...