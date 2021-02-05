Spread the love



















State Govt. Trying to Take Over Pvt. Hindu Temples Should Withdraw Its Decision’- VHP

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet VHP South Zone president M B Puranik and Mangaluru division President Sharan Pumpwell said that the government which issued a circular on 4 November 2020 making registration of all temples, other than those under the Muzrai department, mandatory as per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, the government should immediately stop the process and withdraw the circular.

Stating that the State government is trying to take over private Hindu temples in the State, M B Puranik said, “Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department on November 24, 2020, wrote to the Deputy Commissioners reminding them of a circular issued by the department on August 3, 2015. This circular (issued in 2015) mentioned that the Assistant Commissioners should mandatorily get private temples registered under Section 53 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Acts of 2011. In its November letter, the department has sought details from the Deputy Commissioners on the action taken and a report on the number of such private temples registered in their respective districts, he said. After the government wrote the letter recently, the officials have begun issuing notices to private temples”.

“The VHP strongly opposes the process of issuing such notices, the circular issued by the then Congress government and the recent letter of the government based on the circular. As per the notices issued to private temples, they will have to submit details of their immovable and movable assets, accounts and other details to the government. The notices have warned the temples that legal action will be taken if such temples did not furnish the details. It is a conspiracy to control and take over private temples, and many private temples have involved themselves in different social works, including mass feeding and imparting education. The Minister for Endowment should take the issue seriously, and the VHP is appealing to the government to withdraw the circular immediately,” added M B Puranik.

Sharan Pumpwell also said. “This is an effort on part of the government to interfere in all private temple affairs. Thousands of Hindu temples under private management in the state are engaged in educational, social and other charitable activities. The circular is an effort to bring all temples under the government’s control, and therefore we are urging the government to review its decision.”