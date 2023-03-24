‘State has Economically Grown Tremendously under BJP Rule’- MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

Karnataka State has Economically Grown Tremendously under BJP Rule’- MP of Rajya Sabha Sudhanshu Trivedi during interaction with media persons at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Friday, 24 March 2023.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during an interaction held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru on Friday, 24 March MP of Rajya Sabha and Senior National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Sudhanshu Trivedi said, ” I am glad to inform you that in the last one year, the revenue of the Karnataka State Government has risen by 17% and the gross domestic product increased from Rs 6,11000 to Rs 22, 41 crores. Even the per capita income has also increased during the BJP’s regime in Karnataka. The opposition party leaders criticize BJP’s 40% commission, but it should be noted that Congress is the party with 85% commission. It is not said by BJP but as per the submission of the late Rajiv Gandhi. This acceptance was made by their late prime minister.”

In response to a query by a reporter on banning Mosque loudspeakers, Trividi said, ” Several high courts of the country have banned the use of loudspeakers in Mosques. Even in Saudi Arabia loudspeakers are not allowed. Similarly, loudspeakers are not allowed in the world’s biggest Muslim country Indonesia, so what’s wrong with banning the use of loudspeakers at Mosques in India? It should be noted that neither BJP nor RSS coin the phrase ‘Love Jihad’. But it was coined by senior communist leader V S Achuthanandan of Kerala. The Congress government had diverted power from Lokayukta and had formed the ACB”.

” The people of Karnataka are seeing lots of progress and they have full faith in the BJP government under the leadership of Bommai. The Modi government has successfully taken all the measures to maintain law and order and restore constitutional legal procedures. The Congress government had taken off the cases of SDPI. In the cooker blast incident that took place in Mangaluru, a senior leader of Congress has been sympathetic towards the accused. These are typical characteristics of the Congress party. We are the party that walks the talk,” added Trivedi.

Like this: Like Loading...