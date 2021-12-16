State Level Conference and Public Lecture Pertaining to Physics at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The Department of Physics, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) organized a State level conference on “Materials for Renewable Energy Applications: Challenges in Condensed Matter Physics” in association with Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) and Association of Physics Teachers of Mangalore University (APTMU) on 14 December 2021 in LF Rasquinha Hall of LCRI Block.

Prof. S.M. Shivaprasad, Director, Higher Education Academy, Dharwad, Government of Karnataka inaugurated the conference and delivered the Keynote address. Prof. Manjunatha Pattabi, Dean, Faculty of Science, Mangalore University, and Smt. Aruna Kumari, Associate Professor in Physics, University College Mangalore and President APTMU were the Guests of Honour. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), presided over the function. Dr Chandra Shekhara Shetty T, Convenor and Prof. Lawrence Pinto, HOD of Physics were on the dais.

Prof. S.M. Shivaprasad in his Keynote address stressed the importance of Science education in the upbringing of a nation. He also said that development of science and technology of a nation will make the country worth defending for. He narrated the example of the importance of CERN Large Hadron Collider to explore the universe. The scientists keep working and the technocrafts develop the devices. He advised the students to become thinkaholics rather than Workoholics.

Prof. Manjunatha Pattabi in his address stressed the need to research the materials for renewable energy sources. Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis in his speech said, such scientific workshops play an important role in the development of knowledge of students and teachers.\ During the conference, there were invited Lectures by Prof. Narayana Prabhu, Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, NITK, Surathkal, Dr Akshay B Pattabi, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California at Berkeley and Dr Saikat Dutta, Asst. Professor, Department of Chemistry, NITK Surathkal.

As part of the Conference, a public lecture on the topic “The new Paradigms in Higher Education” was organized at 5.00 pm on 14 December 2021 at Eric Mathias Hall. Prof. S. M. Shivaprasad, Director Higher Education Academy, Dharwad, Government of Karnataka was the speaker. Sri Premananda Shetty,Hon’ble Mayor, Mangaluru City Corporation was the Chief Guest. Dr Rudolph Noronha, General Manager, MRPL was the Guest of Honour. Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions presided over the programme.

Nandini, II M.Sc., compered the programme. Lawrence Pinto welcomed the gathering. Dr Chandrashekhara Shetty T rendered the vote of thanks.