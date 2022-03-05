State Level Workshop on Cancer Awareness at Sahyadri Engineering and Management College

Mangaluru: Indian Red Cross Society celebrated their Centenary Year by organizing a “State Level One Day Workshop on Cancer Awareness” in collaboration with Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore University and NITTE (Deemed to be University) at Sahyadri Engineering and Management College campus on 3rd March 2022.

The workshop on cancer awareness was graced by dignitaries and delegates from 12 Universities from all over Karnataka. It was presided by Dr. Rajesha S, Principal, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management and was inaugurated by Mr. CA Shantharam Shetty, Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, DK Dist Branch.

The program was graced by Major Dr. Shivakumar Hiremath, Medical Superintendent, Justice K. S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, Deralakatte, Mr. Devdas Hegde, Trustee, Bhandary Foundation, Mr. Kusumadhar BK, Hon. Secretary of IRCS, D.K Dist Branch, Dr. Ganapathy Gowda, YRC Nodal Officer, Mangalore University, Mrs. Nithyashree B V, YRC Nodal Officer, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mrs. Latha S, YRC Nodal Officer, NITTE (Deemed to be University), Mrs. Shreelatha U A, YRC Program Officer, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mr. Ravindranath, MC Member IRCS, D.K. Dist. Branch and Mr. Sacheth Suvarna, Director, YRC/ JRC Sub Committees IRCS, D.K.

Mr. Sheena Nadoli, Folklore and Ninasam Artist and Lecturer, Government Junior College, Belthangady sang a special cancer awareness song. Dr. Jalauddin Akbar K C, Professor and HOD, Department of Surgical Oncology, Yenepoya Medical College & Hospital spoke about “Cancer in general”. After that a cancer survivor and caretaker shared their experience with the audience. Dr. Umme Amarah, Assistant Prof, Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Yenepoya Dental College spoke on “Oral Cancer” and Ms. Kaini Cecilia, Research Scholar from NITTE (Deemed to be University) spoke on “Breast Cancer”.

Dr. Neetha Kamath, Associate Professor, NITTE Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences spoke on “Cervical and ovarian cancer”, Mr. Gireesh G R, Associate Professor, Yenepoya Nursing College spoke on “Behavioral and lifestyle changes for prevention of cancer” and Dr. Leena K C, Principal, Yenepoya Nursing College gave an insight on “Reaching community through Youth Program officers/ Volunteers”.

The valedictory program was presided by Dr. Rajesh S, Principal, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management and Mr. Jagannath Chowta, Trustee, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management.