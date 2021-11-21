‘State-of-the-Art Mogaveera Bhavan, a Landmark to the Uchila Community People’-Nadoja Dr G Shanker

Udupi: The State-of-the-Art Mogaveera Bhavan by the Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha ® Uchila and the CSR initiative by Mangalore Refinery and Petroleum Limited (MRPL)was inaugurated at Uchila here on November 21. The Group General Manager of MRPL Krishna Hegde inaugurated the Mogaveera Bhavan along with other dignitaries present on the dais.

Speaking on the occasion Krishna Hegde said, “In order to develop a place, implementation of new projects should come there, be it a school, hospital or an auditorium like this one will surely help to develop the area. We are happy to be part of this Mogaveera Bhavan, under the CSR initiative. So far, MRPL has spent nearly Rs 100 Crores of grant to Udupi and DK district through CSR activities. Mogaveera Bhavana is the second project which got the highest grant in our CSR fund. Due to the pandemic situation for the last two years, we have faced financial burdens, but once we are back on track we will take up more CSR activities in both the districts”.

In his introductory remarks, Nadoja Dr G Shanker said, “Mogaveera Bhavan is a landmark to our community people. It is the first state-of-the-Art hall to come up in the Udupi district, built at a whopping cost of Rs 14 crores. It is a self-respect model of our Mogaveera Community. We have decided to help the poor students for their education and also those who are suffering from health-related issues, from the income generated from Hall rent”

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, Pramod Madhwaraj were praised and congratulated by the Mogaveera Community for having a new auditorium in Uchila.

DK and Udupi District Fish Federation president Yashpal Suvarna, Karnataka Fisheries corporation Chairman Nithin Kumar, Malpe Fishermen Association president Dayananda K Suvarna, Entrepreneur Anand C Kundar, Uchila Mahalaxmi Temple president Vasudeva Salian, Shivamogga Mayor Sunetha Annappa, leaders Hariyappa Kotian, U Ganesh, Gundu Ameen, K K Kanchan, Appi Salian, Raghavendra Upadhya, Shivaram K, Suresh Mendon, Subhash Chandra Kanchan, Lokesh Putran, Suresh Kanchan, Raju Vandse, Shivaram Kota, Ajith Suvarna and others were also present.

The auditorium is located on NH 66 near Uchila. The well designed two halls with central AC have 1100 and 900 seating capacity respectively. There are separate Vegetarian and non-vegetarian kitchen rooms. The Halls have an elevator, Generator and CCTV facility. A separate toilet facility has been constructed for men and women. There is ample space for parking. It is the first project in Udupi that can facilitate 550 cars at a time in the parking area.