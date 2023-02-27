State-of-the-Art ‘Pavilion Cum Gymnasium’ Inaugurated by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel



Mangaluru: Speaking after inaugurating a newly built 80 m long pavilion and Gymnasium at Mangala Stadium the MP said “When the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, some of the cities were selected to be developed under the Smart City project. Mangaluru city is on the path of development and works worth Rs 700 crore have been implemented under the Smart City project. There was criticism that Mangaluru was not selected in the first phase but it got selected in the second phase and now the city is witnessing development. Initially, the work was delayed due to a lack of willpower and negligence”

” However, the work got accelerated after Vedavyas Kamath was elected as MLA. Mangaluru has become the third major city in the state that has witnessed rapid development under the Smart City project. The works have been undertaken at Mangala stadium to provide facilities at the request of sports persons. There is a pavilion, gym and physiotherapy facility. The Kabaddi and shuttle courts will soon be inaugurated, as well as the swimming pool. When BS Yeddyurappa was chief minister, he released Rs 300 crore for concreting roads in the city. Credit should be given to PM Narendra Modi for the overall development of the city under the Smart City project,” added MP Kateel.



.

Also speaking on the occasion, MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said “Foundation will be laid for the Central Market building and Waterfront area development projects for Rs 300 crore on March 5. The waterfront area development work got delayed due to issues related to CRZ and private land acquisition. A lot of development is taking place through Smart City Mission works. The need to encourage fishermen to adopt alternative means of livelihood during the off-season. Seaweed farming must be encouraged. The development of the fisheries jetty will be taken up under the third phase of port development at a budget of Rs 49.5 crore”.

Following the inauguration of the Pavilion at Mangala Stadium, the Skill Development and Training Centre constructed at the College of Fisheries in the Hoigebazar area was also inaugurated. Two other programmes scheduled for Sunday evening, including the Central Market project were cancelled due to a sudden death in MP Kateel’s family.

Like this: Like Loading...