State-of-the-Art Rs 130 Crore Central Market to be Build under MSCL -PPP Model

State-of-the-Art nearly Rs 130 Crore Central Market to be Build under MSCL Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model

Mangaluru: The more-than-a-decade-old move of Mangaluru City Corporation to demolish and reconstruct the Central Market in the heart of the city is heading towards a reality with the civic body commencing demolition of two six-decade-old vegetable and fish market buildings on Wednesday. Armed with an order of the Urban Development Department issued on Tuesday, which permitted demolition, the corporation went about bringing down the buildings to pave way for Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to re-construct a new modern market building for the civic body under the Smart City Mission. The demolition and re-construction proposal witnessed several ups and downs with the matter even reaching the High Court of Karnataka.

It was in 2008-2009 that the then Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement of the corporation, headed by K. Naveenchandra, and the city corporation council, led by the then Mayor Ganesh Hosabettu, first proposed to demolish the old buildings to reconstruct a new one. But the corporation put the proposal on hold for paucity of funds. The council, with Harinath as Mayor, gave approval to the proposal on June 29, 2016. The State Level High Powered Steering Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, approved it on September 22, 2018. Later, the Public Works Department in its report on March 23, 2020 recommended demolition of the buildings stating that they were no more fit for occupancy.

CENTRAL MARKET BEFORE……

CENTRAL MARKET NOW…

Meanwhile, the corporation completely closed down the market on April 7, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After some traders moved the High Court questioning it, the court on August 10, 2020 directed the city corporation to withdraw its order of closure and re-start the process of demolition and re-construction afresh as per law. Following this, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada issued an order on August 18, 2020 closing down the market again to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When the traders again moved court, it stayed the Deputy Commissioner’s order while hearing the Writ Petition.

The court, while hearing another Writ Petition, ordered the corporation to conduct a deep study on the fitness and capacity of the buildings and submit a report. Later, Estrutura Consultants Pvt. Ltd., hired by the corporation as a third party agency, in its November 10, 2020 report, submitted that the buildings were not fit for occupancy as they were in poor condition. The report said that the buildings were also not fit for renovation. It recommended their demolition and reconstruction. Again, the city corporation council in its meetings on December 2, 2020, and on December 31, 2020, resolved to demolish the buildings and reconstruct a new market building.

If everything goes according to the plan, the Central Market with the fish market will be rebuilt under Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on Design Build Finance Operation Transfer (DBFOT). Defining A Public-Private Partnership (PPP, 3P, or P3)-it is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private sectors, typically of a long-term nature. In other words, it involves an arrangement between a unit of government and a business that brings better services or improves the city’s capacity to operate effectively. Because PPPs are a cooperative between government and the private sector, they are an example of multi-stakeholder governance. PPPs are closely related to concepts such as privatization and the contracting out of government services.

There is no consensus about how to define a PPP. The term can cover hundreds of different types of long-term contracts with a wide range of risk allocations, funding arrangements, and transparency requirements. The advancement of PPPs, as a concept and a practice, is a product of the new public management of the late 20th century and globalization pressures. Despite there being no formal consensus regarding a definition, the term has been defined by major entities. Anyways, a full-fledged market complex at the Central Market area has been a long pending demand of Mangaluru, and the construction will start soon.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) (Technical) said, “The project being developed on a PPP model is planned in great detail with ultra-modern facilities like escalators, isolated entries to differentiate sections of the market. The facility will include cold storage’s, ETP, STP, separate loading and unloading bays. The new Market will have multiple entries and exits and will be of high hygiene friendly design. The Architects have taken great care to keep the local sensibilities in mind while conceptualising the one of its kind market in the state. The nearly 500000 square foot structure will house nearly 150000 square feet of the corporation held areas built by the Concessionaires in a lower basement, upper basement, ground, upper ground and four higher floors expansive building over a nearly 3.5 Acre land”.

The market will be developed at a total cost of nearly Rs 130 crore. The proposed Central Market complex will have a separate space for the retail sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish and meat. The complex will also have a separate space for commercial establishments and office premises as well. A total amount of Rs 5.25 crore was earmarked to construct a temporary market but that project was stopped due to a stay order from the High court. The Central Market before shifting to APMC Yard in Baikampady had 597 shops, operating the wholesale and retail business.

