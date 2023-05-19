State-of-the-Art Ultrasound machine inaugurated at KMC Attavar

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar is pleased to announce the inauguration of its newest ultrasound machine, equipped with advanced 4-dimensional visualization, real-time imaging, and doppler facility. The state-of-the-art machine is part of the newly initiated Division of Fetal Medicine, which is part of the Center of Excellence in Women’s Health. The machine was inaugurated today by the Medical Superintendent of KMC Attavar, Dr. John Ramapuram.

The new ultrasound machine will significantly improve the quality of care the hospital aims to provide its patients. This ultrasound machine is part of Kasturba Medical Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality of care to its patients.

Recently KMC Attavar added a Digital Mammogram and Multi Slice Scan CT machine to their radiology department. The hospital is dedicated to investing in the latest medical technologies and equipment to ensure that patients receive the most advanced treatments at an affordable cost.

