State Special Teachers’ Assn Urges Govt to Provide Better Salary & Basic Facilities

Karnataka State Association for Special Education & Supportive Staff (R), and Karnataka State Union for Differently Abled Service organization Urges Government to Provide Better Salary & Basic Facilities, during a Symbolic Protest held on 2 December in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Karnataka State Special Teacher’s Association, Dakshina Kannada District Unit organized a Half Day Symbolic Protest at Mini Vidhana Soudha, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020. Following a procession taken from the University College, Mangaluru till the premises opposite to Mini Vidhana Soudha, Fr Mathew Vas, Correspondent of St Mary’s Special School, Kinnigoly inaugurated the symbolic protest.

In his inauguration address, Fr Mathew Vas stated that there are more than 300 special schools in Karnataka State out of which only 141 schools are getting grants. But the sad part is they are not getting the minimum grant as prescribed by the Central Government that is minimum wages. At present, the special school teachers are getting Rs 13,500/- per month since 2013-2014. Till date, no hike is done and no other facilities are granted. Since then the Association has submitted the memorandum to the Government through the Ministers and Department. But no concrete action has taken place. So the State level Association has organized one day’s symbolic protest throughout the state. Through this protest, we request the Government to at least double the grant and provide basic facilities”.

“Everyone, Including Those with Special Needs, Need to Know The Love of God. Special needs or not, these special children are also God’s children, and those teachers and staff who take care of these children are doing God’s service since these God’s children are just like all the other children. They still need to be loved, still need to know that they are an indispensable part of God and society. I hope every elected representative reading this article is nodding their head in agreement. I wonder, however, how many of those agreeing with me (other than parents of special needs children) have done anything about it? Have those in leadership listened to the parent’s concerns? Have they even asked parents the best way to care for their child? Have they provided the required salary and other basic facilities to these special teachers, who are doing MORE than the teachers who are caring and teaching normal children? Hope the concerned authorities, at least now, will take quick decisions, and bring relief to these hard-working special teachers”, added Fr Vas.

Being a government holiday on 3rd December 2020 (World Disability Day), therefore the protest was held on 2nd December 2020 by Teaching and Non–Teaching staff of Special Schools. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Vasanth Kumar Shetty- Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty, the Administrator, Saanidhya Residential School & Training Center for Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru said, “According to the 1982 Grant in Aid code, only 32 schools in Karnataka are getting the grant (the schools getting grant under the Educational Department has been formed and requested the government to provide necessary grants for the special school under the department of welfare of the disabled and senior citizens, government of Karnataka), while the rest of the remaining schools are not getting any financial help from the government”.

He further said, “This protest was conducted at the state level as well as district level and an appeal was given to provide grants for the special schools. The then Chief Minister Yediyurappa had agreed to the proposal. According to the appeal, the branch officers in the year 2010 -11 started the Child Centre Scheme to the special schools of the state and decided to give grants to the special schools. The pattern of the above grant was according to the number of children in the school. Accordingly, special educators used to get Rs. 6,500/- and the non-teaching staff got Rs. 4,000/- to Rs. 5,000/- in the year 2013-14, Siddaramaiah, the then Chief Minister of Karnataka increased the salary to Rs. 13,500/- and Rs. 9,000/- for the Non – Teaching staff. Post that, the govt. has not provided an increment in the salary”.

“Under the Child Centre scheme only 141 special schools are getting the grant but, as decided by the central government, the special educators are not given even the minimum salary. Mrs Shashikala Jolle, who is the mother of a special child is also running a special school in her constituency. We conveyed the problems to her as she is the minister of the department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens of Karnataka. She has given her word that she will fix the problem and put her sincere efforts in solving the problems. In spite of meeting her in different places of Karnataka, she has done nothing for the welfare of the special schools. Over all these, we are also sad to say that, there are no training and rehabilitation centres for Adults who are 25years and above. Their parents are helpless”, added Shetty.

Shetty further said, “When going through all these, the act which had renewed and come into force in the year 2016 has not been properly implemented. Last year, in the year 2019 we decided to boycott the International Day of Persons with Disabilities but, later Smt. Leelavathi, who was the former director, convinced us not to do so as the proposal was already in the hands of the govt. So, we participated in it by wearing black badges. Since the proposal which we had kept in front of the government had no positive response till the end of November 2020, we decided that the Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff from different districts will go on a protest on 2nd December 2020. If we still do not get any response from this protest, we will go for a strike which will be at the state level”.

Mrs Reshma Maria Martis-President of the Karnataka State Association for Special Education & Supportive Staff and teacher at St Mary’s Special School-Kinnigoli briefed on the protest, while Mrs Suma D’Silva -the Vice President of the same Association, and Assistant Administrator at Saanidhya Residential School & Training Center for Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar, compered the protest proceedings. Former MCC Mayor Mahabala Marla, and also the Trustee at Saanidhya also spoke during the protest. Teachers and staff from 13 Special schools participated in the protest, who carried various placards with meaningful words so that their message and voices could be heard by the concerned government and district admin authorities and do the needful.

In conclusion, in my perspective, it should be noted that special education teachers work with children of different ages who have a range of learning or cognitive disabilities, or emotional or physical problems. Special education teachers work to promote and manage the growth of their students in conjunction with their special needs. A special education teacher will modify the general education curriculum to make sure each student’s special individual needs are met. Special education jobs require a teacher to be patient, accepting, and understanding. Being a teacher of children with special needs can be challenging, but also extremely satisfying. While it can be physically and emotionally draining to help students with mental and physical disabilities, it is also rewarding to help them progress and succeed.

Similar to teachers of other subjects, special education teachers plan lessons, instruct children, and assign activities to children. They also grade assignments and tests, track students’ progress, and meet with parents to discuss students’ abilities and challenges they may be facing. They may teach at the elementary, middle, or secondary school level at a public or private school, and their students may range from having mild to severe learning and/or behavioural disabilities. Since they will be responsible for instructing students with a broad range of disabilities, developing IEPs is important for these teachers. Special education teachers need to be patient, calm, organized, inspiring and accepting. The job requires interactions with special needs children who are very different and come from all types of backgrounds. Good communication skills are critical in a special education career, since special needs children may have communication disabilities. These teachers also must communicate with an entire team including parents, other teachers, and counsellors, who all work together to ensure and measure success.

Therefore, when you look at all the qualities, job description, teaching and training mode etc of these Special Education Teachers, they are doing way MORE than a regular teacher taking care of Regular/normal students/children. Then why is the government turning a blind eye towards these hard-working, dedicated and committed Special Education Teachers -which looks like total discrimination from the govt officials towards them. It is about time that the government make some changes in their salaries, and basic facilities for the UNAIDED Special Schools teachers, just like they are providing a BIG salary and BIG benefits to the AIDED Special Schools teachers! Period.