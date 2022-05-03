State to Give a Push for Kabaddi and Basketball: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The State government has decided to give a push for Kabaddi and Basketball, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in his address at the valedictory ceremony of ‘Khelo India’ Sports Meet.

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the state government has adopted 75 sportspersons for special coaching and grooming to bring Olympic laurels for the country. “We are aiming at getting atleast 10 of them to qualify for the Olympics and bring glory for the nation,” Bommai said.

A huge stadium and sports city is being built in Gujarat under the supervision of Union Home minister Amit shah. The Khelo India sports meet in Bengaluru has proved a great success with 2 national records being set in the meet, he said.

Sports is an integral part of human activity. Sports inculcates discipline and sportive spirit. “We should play to win, we should not play with fear of losing. We should play with a positive spirit not with a negative spirit. Winning and losing is part of any sport. Only those who are not afraid of losing will win. Prime Minister Modi’s Khelo India, Fit India and Jeeto India calls have spurred the nation with India winning the highest number of medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Bommai said.