State to Try ‘Sea Wave Breaker’s Technology: CM Bommai

Mangaluru: The State government in association with the union government would formulate a long-term permanent solution for sea erosion in the coastal region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Ullal he said, sea erosion has been relentlessly affecting the shoreline of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada over the years. Last year about 800 metres of shoreline was eroded. This year 600 mts of shore land has been eroded. So we need to find a permanent solution for sea erosion.

Assuring effective measures in this regard, Bommai said, “we have decided to install sea wave breaker technology to tackle sea erosion. We will see its effectiveness and decide on the next course of action.”