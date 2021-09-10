Spread the love



















States celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; CMs greet people



Panaji: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic across states on Friday, marking the beginning of the 10-day festival also called Vinayaka Chaturthi in many parts of the country.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that in his prayers to Lord Ganesh, he urged the deity to rid Goa and the rest of the world of Coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters after performing puja at his residence in North Goa, Sawant urged the people of the state to ensure that they take the second Covid vaccine jab.

“I wish you a lot of joy on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I performed puja along with my family. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and in public with big enthusiasm, while also observing the Covid protocols. We have to defeat this scourge too. I pray to God to rid Goa, India and the world of Corona,” Sawant said.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular Hindu festival in Goa.

“We have completed 100 per cent of the first dose of vaccination. I also urge the people of Goa to take the second dose after completion of 84 days, so that we can declare Goa as a state which has completed 100 per cent coverage of both the doses,” Sawant added.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and appealed to them to celebrate the festival by following Covid appropriate behaviour.

“I extend heartiest festive greetings and wishes to all the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi,” the Governor said in her message.

“I pray and wish that Lord Ganesh, worshipped as the remover of obstacles, may clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our state and our nation,” she added.

The Governor wished that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations bring health, prosperity, joy and happiness to all.

She also appealed to people to celebrate the festival by following the Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Chief Minister also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, saying that Ganapathi is worshipped to ensure success in all the endeavors without any impediments, and in Hindu tradition, Vinayaka is given utmost importance as a deity who removes obstacles.

The Chief Minister also advised the people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an environmentally-friendly manner with utmost devotion and enthusiasm.

Rao said the state government has taken all measures to avoid inconvenience to the people during immersion at the end of the festivities.

He also prayed to the God to shower prosperity on the people of the state.

Tamil Nadu also celebrated Vinayaka Chathurthi on Friday with people across the state performing poojas of the idol of Lord Ganesh.

Special prayers were conducted at the grandly-decorated Ganesh temples by the temple priests. Many houses also wore a festive look as several people held special prayers at home too.

The aroma of ‘kozhakattai’, a rice flour and jaggery dumpling, wafted through many of the kitchen windows. After offering prayers on the occasion, neighbours and friends got together to share ‘kozhakattais’.

This time, public celebrations have been banned by the state government owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...