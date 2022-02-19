Statue of Infant Jesus found in Seetha river in Sulkudru

Udupi: A statue of Infant Jesus was found floating in the Seetha River at Sulkudru near Mabukala Bridge on Saturday, February 19.

A local Auto Rickshaw driver Joseph Almeida was returning to Mabukala after dropping a passenger and noticed the statue floating near the bridge. He then stopped his Auto, went near the statue and found it to be of Infant Jesus. He lifted the statue from the water and brought it to Mabukala.

The statue is very old and its hands were broken. It’s suspected that someone has thrown the statue into the river.

Now the statue is cleaned and kept at the Mabukala Auto Rickshaw stand.

In 2016 two statues, one of St Lawrence and another is Fr Roque Zephrin Noronha were found in the Hangarkatte dock area.

