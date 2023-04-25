Statue of St. Antony Unveiled at St. Sebastian Church, Thokur

A statue of St. Antony was unveiled on the occasion of the Community Day of St. Sebastian Church, Thokur, Mangalore, and the Silver Jubilee of St. Antony Club. The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Pau Saldanha, blessed the statue of St. Antony and dedicated it to the devotees. He led the Holy Mass to observe the Community Day and gave a spiritual discourse.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the Community Day helps bring about unity and fraternity among the devotees of the church. He expressed happiness that the St. Antony Association has already completed 25 years. He expressed his best wishes and prayed for St. Antony to bless all the devotees. The Parish Priest of the Church, Fr Roopesh Madtha, delivered the vote of thanks.

The church vice president, Fabian Veigas, secretary Dolly D’Souza, president of the St. Antony Association, Hadley D’Souza, and secretary Oswald Veigas were present during the programme.

