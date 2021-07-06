STEP OUT FOR STAN! Candlelight Vigil for the Departed Soul of Fr Stan Swamy at 6 pm

Spread the love



















STEP OUT FOR STAN! Candlelight Vigil for the Departed Soul of Fr Stan Swamy, a Jesuit Priest who fought for Tribal Rights in Jharkhand at 6 pm near Hampankatta Junction/Signal Lights, Mangaluru, organized by Citizens Forum For Mangaluru Development.

Mangaluru: On Monday, 5 July 2021 Fr Stan Swamy, who is known for his work for the underprivileged and downtrodden, died in a Mumbai hospital. Father Stan Swamy made Jharkhand home, fought for the voiceless. He fought for Tribal Rights, and for that, he was arrested by a team of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) from his residence in Ranchi-Jharkhand in connection with the probe into the 2018 violence in Maharashtra’s Koregaon-Bhima village, and also for other Human Rights Activists who are being harassed and tortured for their role in seeking justice for Dalits, Adivasis, Minorities, unorganized labourers, Fisherfolk, distress migrants, Dalit Christians, among others. Fr Stan was unnecessarily arrested by the NIA. alleging that he was involved in the Koregaon-Bhima Village case. But Fr Stan denied such allegations made on him regarding the Koregaon-Bhima Village case because according to him, he has never been to that village. So, why did NIA officials arrest an 83-year-old Jesuit priest who was doing yeomen service fighting for the rights of Tribal/Adivasis in Jharkhand?

It was shocking to hear that a human rights activist who had dedicated his life to bringing justice and livelihoods to the most marginalized groups was continually targeted and victimized. Stan Swamy, SJ had been a tragic example of such draconian actions. 83-year-old Fr Stan Swamy was arrested on 8 October 2020 by NIA, where the agents have linked him to groups of Maoist guerrillas, which was NOT TRUE! The priest was only defending the rights of prisoners, Dalits, tribals, and his work impacted the powerful interests of politicians in government-therefore all this issue. Sources reveal that the officials reportedly spent around 20 minutes at his home before taking him away. The arrest has sparked outrage. The agency said documents and propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) and literature were seized from Stan Swamy, adding that he was in contact with the other accused in the Koregaon-Bhima case.

After Fr Stan’s arrest, the behaviour of the NIA officials was absolutely arrogant and rude, besides they did not even serve a warrant on Fr Stan before taking him in. Fr Stan who was eighty-three years old and all his life he had passionately espoused the rights and cause of the Adivasis (the indigenous peoples) and other marginalized sections of society. He had stood up for them and accompanied them in their search for a more dignified life. Anybody who knows him will vouch that was is a peace-loving citizen who worked always within the framework of the Indian Constitution

The inhuman treatment meted out to a frail and sickly citizen of India, by the Government and particularly the NIA, speaks volumes of how this regime brooks no dissent and will not tolerate any voice of dissent that stands for truth and justice particularly on behalf of the subalterns of society. This illegal and unconstitutional detention has been vociferously condemned by all sections of society. Fr Stan did suffer a lot when he was jailed and was not treated well. After the Court permitted Fr Stan to be admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where he was recovering, but all of a sudden his condition worsened, and was put on ventilation in ICU, but he breathed his last on Monday, 5 July 2021.

Yes, Fr Stan dedicated his life working for tribal rights. Originally from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Swamy made Jharkhand his home, fighting the battles for the voiceless. The 84-year-old Jesuit priest was kept in jail for more than eight months and denied bail sought on medical grounds. The Union Govt should be answerable for absolute apathy and non-provision of timely medical services, leading to his death. Fr Stan lives in our struggles and memories. His death is the result of murder by the state. Let’s hold the NIA and the central government wholly responsible and strongly condemn their role in Stan’s death. May His Soul Rest In Peace!

“Dear Fr Stan, We say “Goodbye “to your pilgrimage on Earth! You are without a doubt a martyr for the sake of JUSTICE and PEACE. You lived your life fully in the committed selfless service of the least of our Sisters and Brothers. Your departure will not go in vain! There will be many more Stans who will now RISE UP. YOU WILL NEVER DIE! YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER”- Fr Cedric Prakash SJ- Social Activist.

FR STAN’S FUNERAL MASS

Only 20 people are allowed for today’s “Memorial Mass ” of late Father Stan Swamy SJ at St. Peter’s Church Bandra, Mumbai. The list is already filled with Priests of the Society of Jesus (SJ). Hence, all are requested to *view the MASS ONLINE on St. Peter’s Church UTube Channel (Bandra)*.

Tuesday 6th July 2021 at 3.45 pm. Please do NOT arrive at the Church since Covid Protocols are in place. NO one will be allowed entry since the list is already full – Fr. Frazer Mascarenhas SJ.

