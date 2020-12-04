Spread the love



















Still No Arrests made in the Two Pro-Terror Graffiti Incidents, as per DCP Vinay Gaonkar

Mangaluru: According to news published in print and electronic media yesterday that the Mangaluru police have taken a 21-year-old youth into custody on Thursday in connection with pro-terror graffiti that sprung up in the city recently. The arrested person is a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Police suspect the involvement of two bike-borne men and three special teams are investigating the two cases of provocative graffiti. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in the city on Thursday, said the State Government has taken the two incidents very seriously and night beats and random visits will be increased to prevent such incidents.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai had said that such graffiti are mostly found scribbled by pro-terror organisations in Kashmir and in countries like Iraq, Iran and Egypt. “Now, attempts to disturb peace have been made in Mangaluru. We will soon nab all the culprits,” he said. Last week, a case was registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property in Mangaluru after some miscreants scribbled graffiti in support of terror groups Lashkar-E-Taiba and the Taliban.

But now, the Mangaluru police denied the arrest of an accused in connection with the provocative and pro-terror graffiti incidents. Early the news was abuzz that a youth, working as an executive for an online food delivery company and a native of Thirthahalli, was taken into custody for interrogation. Denying the arrest or taking any person into custody, Vinay A Gaonkar, DCP (crime and traffic), Mangaluru, told the media that there is no major breakthrough in the case so far. “The technical team, cyber police and other special teams are continuing with the investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile home minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in the city to inaugurate the police quarters in Panambur, directed police to intensify night patrolling. He told reporters: “The government has considered the Mangaluru graffiti issue seriously. Police have made considerable progress. The government will ensure that no such incidents recur. I have directed the officials to take measures to prevent them in future. Officials of DCP rank will be heading night beats and 1,500 cameras will be fixed in city limits. Streetlights will be installed at all locations, especially dark spots,” he added.