‘Stockpile Covid essential medical items to face 3rd wave’



Chennai: Amending the productivity linked incentive scheme (PLI) to favour manufacturing of Covid-19 related items, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) has demanded stockpiling of 47 critical Covid related devices to meet the third wave of the pandemic.

“With 60 per cent higher cases predicted during the third wave of the Covid-19, it is important not only for tying up oxygen supplies but for all Covid critical medical supplies,” Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AIMED, told IANS.

The AIMED has also written to the central government listing out the 47 critical items that may be needed when the third wave hits the nation, and also on other issues.

According to him, there is an urgent need to create a stockpile of 25-30 per cent of annual national demand and warehouse it in the four geographical zones.

The stockpile should be used on yearly basis in National consumption needs by central and state public healthcare procurement and replenished annually, Nath who is also the Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices said.

As regards the PLI scheme, Nath said it is needed for war time preparation to include ‘Dal and Roti’ or basic items and include the MSME sector and not for production of MRI or prestigious fancy medical technologies of large corporations.

“Wars are won by supply chain management,” Nath added.

Opposing the custom duty exemption sought by various other industry lobby bodies, AIMED has sought a policy of predictable tariff correction so that components can be made here rather than imported.

AIMED is also opposed to exemption from Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying it would make the Made in India medical devices lose competitiveness as their prices will go up.

On the other hand, the lobby body demands reduction in GST from 18 per cent to 12 per cent for 40 medical devices.

