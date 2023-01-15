Stolen Money Buried in Old House Compound Recovered by Bunder Police

Mangaluru: The Bunder Police arrested a person on January 14, and recovered money that he had stolen from the flower shop in K S Rao Road on November 16 and buried it in the compound of an old house in Bunder.

The arrested has been identified as Hameed alias Kunhimonu alias Zafer (48) from Padangadi, Beltangady.

Addressing the media persons Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “On November 17, 2022, a flower vendor had filed a complaint in the Bunder police station saying that the money which he had kept in his shop was missing. On 17 November morning, when his son Riyaz came to the shop, he found that the shutter lock was broken, when he entered inside he found the drawer lock was also broken. He immediately checked for the CC TV camera but the DVR and Monitor were also missing. The Bunder police had then registered a case and were investigating”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “On January 14, 2023, the accused Hameed was arrested by the Bunder police. During investigations, Hameed revealed that the stolen money he had stolen was buried in the compound of an old house so that he could take it whenever he needed. After a few days after of theft, Hameed came to the old house where he had buried the money and found that the house was demolished. He was then monitoring the activities so that he could take the money once the debris will be cleared. But the JCB driver while clearing the debris found the money buried in the ground”.

During investigations, the JCB driver said that he waited for some time with the money, and then as he is very poor, and no one came to claim the money, he spent some of it. Now the police have recovered Rs 5.8 lakh from the JCB driver. The accused has more than 35 theft cases registered in various police stations and 22 arrest warrants on him in Dakshina Kannada and other districts. The police have registered a case under sections 454, 457 and 380 IPC.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, and ACP Parameshwar Hegde, the operation was carried out by Police Inspector Raghavendra M Byndoor, PSI Manjula L, ASI Faijunnisa, ASI Damodhar, HC Yashawanth, PC, Tippareddeppa, PC Chidanand, PC Abhishek, PC Sampath, PC Sunil Kumar and PC Rakesh.