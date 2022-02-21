Stones hurled at funeral procession of Bajrang Dal worker, vehicles set afire



Shivamogga: Communal tension gripped Shivamogga on Monday, after three persons were injured when miscreants pelted stones at a funeral procession in which the body of Harsha (28), a Bajrang Dal worker, who was murdered by a gang of four members in the city on Sunday, was being carried under tight police security.

At least 20 vehicles were also damaged and a few set afire, the police said.

A photojournalist suffered head injuries, while a woman police personnel and a civilian were also injured in the stone-pelting

The procession, from District McGann Hospital after a post-mortem examination to Rotary cemetery at Vidyanagar, was disrupted when miscreants hurled stones near NT road.

However, the police brought the situation under control and ensured that the procession would move on smoothly. At least 20 vehicles were damaged and a few torched. Azadnagar, Vidyanagar, Clarkpet and Seegehatti were the most affected areas as communal tension gripped the city.

Commercial establishments remained shut on the procession route to avoid untoward incidents. Miscreants also set tyres afire at Vidyanagar.