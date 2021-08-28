Spread the love



















‘Stop All Projects Immediately Until Approved by MCC’- Mayor Tells MSCL during Council Meeting

Mangaluru: With Congress members in opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Council raising their objection on the projects undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) due to lack of coordination between the MCC and the MSCL, Mayor Premanand Shetty urged the MSCL authorities to stop all the MSCL projects until they are approved in MCC Council meetings.

During the MCC Council meeting held on Friday, 27 August, Opposition leader A C Vinayaraj from the Congress, referring to a project of developing a multilevel hydraulic car parking project in the city, said that even the MCC has no access to information pertaining to the works being taken by the MSCL. “Any demolition of the buildings or properties of the MCC should be discussed in the council as per the Karnataka Municipalities Act. MCC’s buildings, which were serving as night shelters for the homeless in the city, were demolished without bringing it to the notice of the council. There seems to be a lack of coordination between the city corporation and the MSCL,” Vinayraj said.

In response, Mayor Premanand Shetty from the BJP sought the MSCL to furnish details of all projects to be taken up in the city, to the notice of the MCC. “The MSCL should stall the ongoing work till the proposal gets approved in the council of the city corporation. The proposal should be discussed by MSCL’s board of directors, and also in the council of the city corporation,” Shetty said. “In fact, the MSCL is developing a multilevel hydraulic car parking under the Smart City mission on a PPP mode, at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The managing director of the MSCL approved the project, and it has demolished two buildings of the city corporation to facilitate the work, for which tenders have also been invited,” officials said.

The mayor said since the MCC has 50% stake in the MSCL, projects should be discussed in the council of the city corporation too. A meeting of the senior officials from the Mangaluru City Traffic Police and Corporators will be convened next week to discuss various traffic-related issues, the mayor said. He was replying to a corporator from the Congress, Abdul Ravoof, who raised the issue of the city lacking parking space due to the widening of roads.

Like this: Like Loading...