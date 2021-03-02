Spread the love



















Stop Littering All You Mindless People! Tonnes of Waste Cleaned by Volunteers near Nethravati Bridge

Stop Littering All You Mindless People! Tonnes of Waste Cleaned by Volunteers near Nethravati Bridge, as part of Namma Nethravati, Namma Javabdari project organized by APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala, joined along with many other organizations, institutions and law enforcement officials.

Mangaluru: In order to bring awareness and prevent people from discarding waste near and into the Nethravati River, Anti-Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation and Hasiru Dala – both NGO’s had launched the ‘Namma Netravathi, Namma Javabdari’ Campaign, an initiative supported by Mangaluru City Corporation and Ullal Nagara Sabha, with an aim to help reduce plastic pollution in the ocean. Large number of volunteers from different organizations, including police students had joined in the campaign to create awareness among the people to desist from dumping waste into the river. The campaign started on 18 January had ended on 23 January, but on a follow up basis, on February 28, along with the support of the urban local body, a massive cleanliness drive was organized. Efforts Put in by APD Foundation & Hasiru Dala Sees Nethravati Bridge Area Cleaner than Before!



The city corporation had provided the organizers with men and a vehicle. Hasiru Dala – APD Foundation, the main organizers had this clean-up drive as a part of Namma Nethravati, Namma Javabdari project. The campaign was held on Sunday, 28th February, 2021 from 6 am to 11 am. Teams of volunteers assembled near Nethravathi Bridge and cleaned the old trash near the waters before it was washed away to the ocean during the monsoon. Different organizations who were associated with the campaign are: Abhisaran Academy of Education and Sports Trust, Parisara Samrakshana Nagarika Okkuta, Ullal, Nadi Parisara Abhiyana Samithi, Ullal, Big Bang Group, Journey Theater Group, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Mangaluru, Team Bozsky Orbs and student volunteers of Aloysius College, Roshini Nilaya and National Service Scheme (NSS). Anti Litter-Don’t Be Bitter-Stop The Litter! ‘Namma Netravathi, Namma Javabdari’ Campaign Launched

The event is supported by Mangaluru City Traffic police. The public also joined in this campaign to prevent pollution of River Nethravati and the ocean. One among the institutions joined in this project is St Aloysius College, a 141 year old institution known for its innovative programmes in academics, sports and games and extra-curricular & co-curricular activities. Despite its status as a minority institution, the college has imparted high quality education to all sections of society regardless of caste, colour or creed. The motto of the college, “Lucet et Ardet” which means “shine to Enkindle” has inspired countless students to become men and women for and with others, thus bringing light and joy into the lives of people.

Inculcating social awareness and enhancing social concern is one of the main thrusts of the college. The Vision and the Mission of the college lays thrust on social consciousness. The NSS Units of the College have been regularly conducting events and activities related to spreading awareness, workshops, seminars and socially oriented physical work towards augmenting civic standards of the society in general, and the city in particular. The NSS volunteers of the College Units have performed well in academic as well as in extra-curricular activities and brought laurels to the institution. In this regard, the NSS Units of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) joined with Anti Pollution Drive and Hasiru Dala in this clean-up drive lifting and cleaning the old trash near the waters before it is washed away to the sea. St Aloysius College NSS units’ present volunteers, previous year volunteers and passed out students of the College joined hands in this noble work. Kudos to the Aloysian NSS team for their community service. ‘Will Continue My Fight Until MCC Installs CCTV Cameras near Nethravati Bridge’- Raghav Anchan

This stretch of highway gives an unusual view of garbage scattered all over the place. The road, which is a state highway shows the irresponsibility of representatives. You can see people tossing out garbage from the moving vehicles, and also residents and shops employees dumping garbage along the roadside, and stray dogs, including crows and birds feast on this garbage. Among the garbage, you could also find used syringes, cotton, medicine bottles/ used tablets wraps etc thrown by some hospital or hospitals in that vicinity. This ugly scene on the highway surely sends a bad image of India and also of the district to all the visitors from other countries who travel on this highway during their sight seeing tour.

Despite the hype around the cleanliness drive after Prime Minister’s clarion call for Swaccha Bharath Abhiyan, filth is still visible on this national highway, and on other highways. With the dumping of garbage on both sides of the national highway at various locations, many a time people using the road are put to inconvenience by the stench that emanates from the garbage dumped indiscriminately. In spite of awareness on why use of plastic should be avoided, people continue to use plastics. It forms a major chunk of the garbage dumped along the national highway. Even people have been dumping garbage from the NethravatiUllal bridge into the running river below, in spite of a sign posted nearby not to dump garbage.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Abdullah A. Rehman, CEO and Founder of APD Foundation said, “APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala have already identified hotspots around Mangaluru where waste is entering the waters and where residents are indiscriminately disposing waste. The discarded waste includes household garbage, meat waste, fruit and vegetable waste from vendors and markets. The water pollution can easily be avoided if every stakeholder takes it as their own responsibility to protect Netravathi, the lifeline of Mangaluru. ‘Namma Netravathi, Namma Javabdari’ seeks to bring the citizens together and protect the Netravathi. “Netravathi River is the lifeline of Mangaluru city. Cooperation of every citizen is needed to keep it pollution free. It is very important that people stop throwing waste into the river. We urge all citizens to stop this unhealthy practice of throwing waste which will eventually reach the sea,”.

Nalini Shekar, co-founder of Hasiru Dala, said: “Water resources are precious for a community’s survival. As our consumption increases, the waste also increases and so does our responsibility for its appropriate disposal. Integrating and practicing sustainable living is the next step.” Yes, we agree that disposal of garbage continues to be a challenge faced by the civic authorities. Officials say that they alone can not keep the city clean. A change in attitude among people towards the issue of cleanliness is the need of the hour. In spite of many awareness programmes on ‘Swachh Bharath’ people have the habit of dumping garbage on the highways, streets and pavements. Adding to this, construction debris is also dumped.

It’s time that our elected state representatives take quick action on this garbage menace on NH 66,especially near the Nethravati Bridge,( where the garbage thrown slowly enters into the river from the side) Netravati river is the lifeline of Mangaluru city. Co-operation of every citizen is required to keep it pollution free. While appreciating the efforts put in by APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala and all the hundreds of volunteers joined in this massive clean-up in order to save the Nethravati River from unwanted waste, people in future should also join in this campaign and see that the area is litter free, and also help in being a volunteer in their next clean-up project..

For further details contact and how you can be a volunteer in this campaign call: Ms. Vanishree B. R. (Convener, APD Foundation): Mobile: 87621 62036 and Nagraj Ragav Anchan (Convener, Hasiru Dala): Mobile: 9663506158