Stop Netravati Riverfront Promenade Work in City Immediately or Face Legal Action ‘- NECF

Stop Netravati Riverfront Promenade Work in City Immediately or Face Legal Action ‘- National Environment Care Federation (NECF)-Mangaluru Chapter citing threat to fragile ecosystem

Mangaluru: Speaking to Team Mangalorean, NECF (Mangaluru) Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty said ” Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Federation on Tuesday, has urged the forest department to stop immediately the Netravati Waterfront Promenade work being undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) as it destroys the fragile coastal ecosystem and violates the Coastal Zone Regulation norms. Regarding this we have sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, department of forest, ecology and environment, who is also the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA), And if the work, being undertaken in Jeppinamogaru and Thota villages, was not stopped within seven days, NECF would be forced to take legal recourse”.

A mangrove site on the Netravathi River bank near the Railway Bridge where Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., is executing the Netravathi Riverfront Promenade.

He further said, “KSCZMA had approved the proposal in its 33rd meeting on July 2, 2022, though the anomalies highlighted in its 32nd meeting on March 14, 2022, including the project impact assessment on the river bank and seasonal flows, were not addressed by MSCL. The only change made was the deletion of CRZ-1B and the addition of CRZ 11.

Works are now being executed without any plan, sketch/eye sketch or survey on the river bank, destroying mangroves and replacing them without boulders and soil to form a road. CRZ I areas are the most sensitive ones where no development activity was permitted. Among other sensitive areas, CRZ I also includes mangroves, areas close to breeding and spawning grounds of marine life. All States have demarcated mangrove vegetative community areas as CRZ I”.

Shetty also said "KSCZMA had approved the proposal in its 33rd meeting on July 2, 2022, though the anomalies highlighted in its 32nd meeting on March 14, 2022, including the project impact assessment on the river bank and seasonal flows, were not addressed by MSCL. The only change made was the deletion of CRZ-1B and the addition of CRZ 11. Works are now being executed without any plan, sketch/eye sketch or survey on the river bank, destroying mangroves and replacing them without boulders and soil to form a road. CRZ I areas are the most sensitive ones where no development activity was permitted. Among other sensitive areas, CRZ I also includes mangroves, areas close to breeding and spawning grounds of marine life. All States have demarcated mangrove vegetative community areas as CRZ I".

