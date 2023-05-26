‘STOP New Building Construction Work from June to Sept 2023’ – MCC Commissioner

‘STOP New Building Construction Work from June to Sept 2023, during Monsoon period ‘ – MCC Commissioner K Channa Basappa

Mangaluru: Through a public notice, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has prohibited taking up any new earthwork for constructing new buildings from June to September 2023 due to the monsoon. MCC Commissioner K. Channabasappa said “All new building construction works should be taken up only after the rainy season. Doing any earthwork for levelling the land for forming new sites is also banned during the four months”

“Proper retaining walls wherever needed should be built in such places where the construction works are under progress, before the monsoon. The builders should ensure that no damage is done to neighbouring sites, or houses due to the ongoing construction works in the rainy season. Legal action will be taken against those who flouted the order of the civic body” added the Commissioner.

However, it should be noted that even last year the then MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar had also issued the same guidelines/warnings, but no one bothered to do a thorough check, as the construction work of buildings and other city development works were still going during the banned time. Hope it won’t be repeated this year after the present MCC Commissioner has also issued the same orders.

