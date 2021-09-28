Spread the love



















Stop Propaganda on Conversion against Christian Community – Prashanth Jathanna

Udupi: “Recently it has been observed that certain organizations are spreading false information without any valid proof against the Christian community regarding conversion through incentives and by force and are sowing the seeds of hatred in the society. We strongly oppose any conversion either through incentives or force”, said Prashanth Jathanna, President of Indian Christian Unity, Udupi District while addressing a press conference at the Udupi Press Club, on September 28.

Addressing the mediapersons Prasanth Jathanna said, “While there had been educational facilities for the children of upper classes, it was the Christian community that started educational institutions so that educational facilities could be provided to the children of backward sections of the society. This was not an attempt to convert the people to their religion through education. Lakhs of people have secured education through Christian educational institutions and none of them had been told that they would get an education if they were converted to Christianity. It is ironic that many of those accusing the Christians of conversion and their children have been educated in Christian educational institutions”.

Prasanth Jathanna further said, “In our country, when many people were suffering from various diseases and there was a scarcity of hospitals, the Christian community established Medical institutions and treated people without discrimination of caste and creed. However, there are accusations that treatment in these institutions is subject to the condition of conversion. Thousands of people have been treated in these hospitals and no one has witnessed any conversion either by force or incentives. Allegations without proof that churches and prayer halls are being used for conversions are beyond any credible truth”.

“In recent times there have been attacks on Christians by forcefully entering their places of worship on suspicion that conversion activities are being carried out. In spite of such attacks, it is surprising that the law enforcement authorities are not taking any action against such attacks. Inaction by the police department against the perpetrators of violence against the Christian community leads one to doubt the clear intention of the law enforcing agencies. Why can’t the police department file a Suo moto case against such attacks on Christian places of worship? questioned Prasanth Jathanna

One of the members of the Legislative Assembly, Gooly Hatti Shekhar had alleged in the Vidhan Sabha that his mother had been forcibly converted. But through a sting operation conducted by one of the TV channels, it was found to be a false allegation. Though there might have been few stray cases, it is a serious matter of concern that the entire community is being blamed for such acts. The Christian community has been rendering service to society in various ways without expecting anything in return. However, in order to seek cheap publicity, misguided persons have been targeting the community. At least in future, such acts of hatred and attack on the Christian community should cease.

Dr Neri Cornelio, President of IFKCA, Louis Lobo, Honorary President, Robert Menezes, Christian leader, Peter Danti, Secretary of Indian Christian Unity, Gladson Karkada, Convener and Thomas Suares, SMS Syrian Cathedral Trustee were also present.

