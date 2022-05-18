‘STOP Road Cutting & Digging Works till 30 Sept’- MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar Tells Contractors

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has immediately put a HOLD on road cutting, and earth digging works in and around the City, a step being taken to ensure public safety, and prevent damage to public property during monsoon. In a communication to the media, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar had stated that Mangaluru City Corporation has imposed a blanket ban on any new civil works involving road and earth digging within its limits for public safety and to prevent damage to roads with immediate effect. The restrictions will be in force till September 30, adds the Commissioner.

Addressed to different agencies executing civil works, including Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation Department, KUIDFC, KRIDL, Nirmithi Kendra, Gail Gas and Adani Gas, the Corporation Commissioner said that many civil works, including roads, drinking water, sewage lines, street lights, LNG lines, are under execution in the corporation limits by different agencies. As the monsoon this year is fast approaching, it has become necessary for the corporation to take steps to ensure the safety of the general public and also public property, including roads. As such, no new civil works should commence with immediate effect till September 30, when the monsoon is supposed to recede.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

Commissioner Sridhar asked the executing agencies to complete the ongoing projects/ works at the earliest after ensuring adequate safety measures for the general public and public property. Ongoing road works should be completed immediately and roads should be restored, and if any new work has to be taken up on emergent needs, the agency concerned should obtain the prior permission of the corporation, stated the Commissioner.

However, if any untoward incident occurs at the worksite or due to the execution, the agency and contractor concerned will be held responsible and appropriate action will be initiated against them, he warned. Meanwhile, the corporation also said that no earth cutting/ hill cutting activities should be taken up during the period by any agency or person to prevent landslides and the resultant inconvenience to others.

With this order from MCC Commissioner, just imagine the inconveniences and hardships that the motorists and pedestrians have to bear where many of the City streets have already been dug/cut, and now due to this HOLD order from MCC, it will create a mess at every nook and corner of the so-called, SMART CITY?