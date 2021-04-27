Spread the love



















Stop the Loot in the Name of Development! Win the Life of the Masses!

Mangaluru: The life of the masses today is insurmountable. It is a fact that this Corona wave is again hitting those people who wished to recover from the past year without a proper job, once again having to experience an adverse effect- it’s like having a tattoo on the wound! Governments are implementing a number of regulations for pandemic control, but instead of benefiting from them, they are bringing new hardships to people. The current situation is, people, struggling to cope with them.

Yes!! Last year was filled with darkness. It was thought that the New Year would be prosperous. But the last ten to fifteen days, everything is not optimistic. Governments should have learned from last year that the Second-level Covid wave is expected to be effective. But this is another story. Line-by-line misconceptions have only made the situation worse today. Until the elections, they had no sense of humour and are now in lockdown, bundh, rules, penalty and jail.

Indeed it’s not false that this sudden decision to shut down small-scale shops, not just in Mangaluru but across Karnataka, had left the people helpless. The people are cursing for an impatient government to stop the circular. It is not a lie that the politician who brings law and order to the masses does what he wants. Shouldn’t our politicians formulate rules, keeping in mind that “We must learn to live with Corona” as stated by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

As I quoted last time, the logic behind rule implementation is creating such a paradigm that corona does not affect the gatherings at election conferences, instead, it has an injurious effect whenever we buy clothes, visit hotels, take transportation etc. It is ironic that neither the general public, the officials, nor the wealthy rich have enough knowledge that ten issues are being brought to the masses to escape a problem. On the one hand, there is no income and on the other hand expenditure margins are rising. No doubt the results will be terrible in the coming days.

The main reason for the price hike is the rise in petrol prices. The logic that oil prices are rising in the global market is common. The plundering of politicians should be stopped in the name of development. Smart city, road, development, drainage, lighting project, parliament, mining system, district office building etc, nothing will be lost if we stop this project for a couple of years. These are projects that are squandering the public tax money in the name of job creation. If the subsidy was subsidized by gas, petrol and diesel in the name of the same development, the price would not have risen directly to the masses. If the cost of transportation goes down, it will affect almost all fields. As long as you lose your job because of Corona, half the salary is costing the lives of countless people.

Lastly, this lock-down does nothing for us. On the one hand, if the crowding was the cause of the spread of Covid, it would have been a West Bengal cemetery. This is Simple Logic. There is news that our predecessor Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been subjected to Covid Positive. What crowd was he in? How many people were in contact? Considering all this, it is important to know that the corona spread is different. But only the government is acting head-on. First, increase the number of beds in hospitals and provide plenty of oxygen. Leave it behind the bargains, the curfew after ten o’clock, the hotel doors closed, the bans on programs does have no effect on controlling it. Got to focus on enforcing alternative Covid rules without locking down the government’s attempt to make new problems go away. Let them win the lives of the masses by doing so.

by Dilraj Alva, the President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association

